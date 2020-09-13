Over the past few months, COVID-19 caused multiple businesses to shutter, some closing for good. But one Greenville company has had little time to kick back and relax.
The Hammock Source (THS), the world’s largest manufacturer and seller of hand-crafted hammocks, has seen a 300 percent jump in sales.
This translates to good news for those in eastern North Carolina seeking jobs. According to Todd Nifong, THS vice president of sales and marketing, the company is actively searching for workers to fill a demand that shows no sign of slowing.
Quite possibly one of Greenville’s best kept secrets, THS is hidden in plain sight among the pine trees at 305 Industrial Boulevard.
Inside the multimillion dollar company’s 80,000 square-foot building, hammocks and outdoor furniture are produced and assembled by hand with American-made products.
The company has been in Greenville for more than 50 years. The United States and Canada is their primary market.
Nifong said the soaring demand is due to the pandemic.
“People are staying home more,” he said. “They are nesting, and wanting to create more space at home. A natural extension of the home is an outdoor space.”
Hammocks are the product in highest demand.
“Hammocks are a place for people to relax and let all those worries just kind of fade away,” Nifong said. “We have rope hammocks, quilted hammocks and tufted hammocks.”
THS started out as Hatteras Hammocks 50 years ago in Greenville, founded by Walter Perkins who, in the late sixties hand-crafted hammocks as a hobby and sold them out of out of the trunk of his old Toyota station wagon.
“It was the perfect example of a hobby becoming a business,” Perkins has said. He admits had no idea what he was getting himself into. When couldn’t keep up with demand for the handcrafted hammocks, family members pitched in.
By 1987, Hatteras Hammocks was the world’s top hammock producer.
Currently, Jay Branch is president of company and Walter Perkins III is chief executive officer. Perkins III grew up making hammocks alongside his father.
Over the years, Hatteras Hammocks, now, THS, grew to include such brand names as Pawley’s Island, Nags Head, Key West, Cast Away and EcoTrekker hammocks.
THS also has a line of environmentally friendly, durable outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic bottles.
“We are keeping bottles out of landfills and the oceans,” Nifong said. “Even the furniture shavings and scraps are recycled. We don’t waste anything.”
He said the company has not been able to keep up with demand for their outdoor products.
“The demand from March on, has been unprecedented in our business,” Nifong said. “We had to extend late times extensively. Normally, we would ship on a one- to two-day lead time. At one point we were up to 16 weeks being back ordered.”
Recently, the company have been able shorten back orders to about eight weeks, but demand is still high.
“It is a good stressful,” Nifong said. “We have been trying to expand and hire more people. But, it has been a challenge to bring people on during this time period.”
Currently, THS, as well as some other area manufacturers, are partnering with Pitt Community College to offer a program called Advanced Manufacturing Institute hopes of bringing in skilled workers. The program will run from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6. More information can be found on PCC’s website under Advanced Manufacturing Institute. There is a fee for the class.
“People can take classes and can learn about things we do here,” Nifong said. “At the end of the program, we will interview them and possibly bring them on board.”
He said when people finish the program, they will have skills the company is looking for.
“We are excited about that,” he added. “It is almost like a pre-qualification.”
Nifong said the company is also actively taking applications online and at their location on Industrial Boulevard.
“We have so many facets of the business right now where we can use people,” he said. Skills needed include sewing, weaving and assembling
“With our hammocks, everything is hand-crafted right here in our Greenville facility,” Nifong said. “We make yarn into rope. We hand-craft the spreader bars. The same goes for our outdoor furniture. We get the lumber then it is cut and assembled here. A lot of hands — a lot of skilled hands — touch everything that goes out the door.”
Nifong was hired just before the pandemic began. He has been with the company six months.
“It was a great challenge. I think as a company we were extremely prepared,” he said. “Having domestic production allowed us to be very nimble. It allowed us to adapt even though we did not expect such a large increase in demand.”
The demand does not seem to be slowing.
“We are seeing this from our wholesale customers and our nationwide chain customers, that demand is going to continue — we call it tailwind — going into the next spring and summer season.”
Nifong said customers have been patient as the company has worked to shorten its lead time.
“People are willing to wait in this environment. They are wanting to cultivate their home spaces. It is not something they are doing on a whim. They are investing in their home.”
He realizes some might not understand why it takes so long to make a hammock.
“It takes a lot of time and handwork for one to be made,” he said. “It takes craftsmen to do it. Our craftsmen are proud of what they do.”
Perkins III is happy the company has been able to stay in Greenville, his hometown.
“Greenville has been good to me and I’ve tried to be good to it. We started here, and hopefully we can stay here,” he said.
Perkins said he feels the company has been preparing for an event like this for years.
Several factors — online presence, growing the outdoor furniture line, having USA- and eastern North Carolina-made products and hand-crafted items, “all came together and worked well for us during this time,” he said.
When COVID-19 first hit, he said, “My goal was to stay open safely. All these folks need to work — I need to eat. I didn’t want to be the last one open or, be the first one to close. We were able to keep everybody healthy and happy — knock on wood — so far.”
Nifong said, “We have a lot of great employees. They said they wanted to be working. They were our heroes during that time.”
Perkins said he feels the company will keep some of the changes made, such as employees being more spread out.
“When COVID goes away, I don’t want to lose them to the flu, I don’t want to lose them to anything,” he said.