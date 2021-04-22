During my high school experience, especially throughout my senior year, I have learned that keeping my mental health in check was necessary if I wanted to do my best.
Many older people that I have met have talked about the fun parts of high school. For instance, prom, making new friends and taking steps to become more independent. However, I have realized that many of those people don’t talk about the draining side of high school.
In my personal experience, especially having to take on both high school and college classes every semester, I can speak to how draining it can be on your mental state. There are times when you feel like you are in a constant routine that you can’t shake, and times when your assignments pile up, and you feel overwhelmed. Despite this, there are still ways that I have found to overcome those difficulties and keep my mental health in good shape.
I have found that balancing school and life is a key part of making sure you don’t become too overwhelmed with your work. If you dedicate yourself to constantly working, then you will become burnt out and miss out on the things happening around you. With that being said, I think it has been harder for students to balance their school and home life since COVID-19 started.
Before the pandemic, students had a structured schedule of when to go to school, but now for those who are 100% remote, like me, it is not the same. It has become harder for us to create new and healthy routines. However, I have managed to make a schedule for myself to ensure that I have time to get work done and also do the things that I want to do.
Overall, it is important to take care of your mental health and make sure that you aren’t overworking yourself. Finding time to do things you enjoy will not only help your mental health but will also most likely help your academic performance.