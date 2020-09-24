Today, as I prepare to write, I find myself dealing with a loss of words — at least a loss of positive ones.
I have missed several deadlines required to get my column in print lately. This is not due to a decrease or loss in desire regarding my service to God. I want to put out a message of hope, a message of kindness and love, a message of peace, a message of equality.
Lately, I have felt a constant battle being fought in my soul for this. The current events going on around us anger me to dangerous levels. I often forget who the real enemy is and the real enemy is Satan. I find myself having to address issues within me that I did not know existed.
I do know that I love Jesus. I try to love people. This has proven to be a very difficult undertaking these days. Politics, race, the pandemic — all separate rather than unify. The one and only thing that really has the power to bring unity is the Blood of Jesus Christ.
If we can agree on nothing else, we must gather together and be covered under the Blood of Jesus Christ. This is the only hope I can share today. Common sense, honesty and truth, integrity all have been lost — lost in this twisted jungle of a nation I still love and call home.
When I tell people, that we must repent, most liberals and many conservatives just laugh. The concept of repenting for our wrongdoings seems foolish to a country that has forgotten its way. Foolish by definition is: A person or a group of people lacking good sense or judgment; thus making them unwise.
Psalm 14:1 says: “Only the fools (the foolish) say in their hearts — There is no God. They are corrupt, their actions are evil; not one of them knows nor does good.”
To repent means to turn away from that which is evil. Not just asking God to forgive. We need God to forgive us for sure — we also need to make some course corrections.
If we do not turn from our sinfulness, America will continue to suffer from the consequences of all our poor decisions as well as from the chastisement of the Lord.
People, our hope is in Jesus. I can offer you no other hope this day but Jesus. Prayer for our country is a must. Empowering yourself through the reading of God’s word is not required of you, but will give you great knowledge and wisdom. Knowledge is power! Remember also this: the power that supersedes all others is the Blood of Jesus Christ. Be covered in it.