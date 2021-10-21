The road to recovery for cancer patients typically does not end when treatments are over.
According to the National Cancer Institute, many cancer survivors have indicated that information and support was abundant during their treatment, but upon completing treatment, a new wave of questions emerged.
For many cancer survivors “life after treatment is less about getting back to normal than it is about discovering the new normal.
The Memorial Sloan Ketting Cancer Center reports that studies indicate that it takes between six and 12 months after completing chemotherapy before a patient truly feels like themselves again.
Follow-up care is a vital part of recovering from cancer.
Survivors typically return to the doctor every three to four months during the first few years after treatment to monitor their health and stay on top of any changes in their health.
Reports compiled with sources from Metro Newspaper Services.