Thanksgiving is not just an American holiday. It is Canadian and Liberian, Grenadian, German and Japanese. And there are similar celebrations of giving thanks for the harvest the world over.
Thanksgiving is essentially religious. It rises up out of a deep sense of the “giftedness” of life. There is, in the depths of every human consciousness, the awareness that the beauty and peace we see and feel are really, at the heart of it all, “Creation,” that we are “creatures.” And that there is indeed a Creator who is not only powerful, but more importantly is love.
Everyone knows, deep down, that everything is really a gift.
No one makes it on his own. We feel in our bones the same humble and joyful recognition experienced by the one leper (out of ten), all of whom had been healed and cleansed by Jesus: “Then one of them, when he saw that he was healed, turned back, praising God with a loud voice; and he fell on his face at Jesus’ feet, giving Him thanks. Now he was a Samaritan. Then said Jesus, “Were not ten cleansed? Where are the nine? Was no one found to return and give praise to God except this foreigner?” And He said to him, “Rise and go your way; your faith has made you well” (Luke 17.15-19).
Thanksgiving has a long American history. President George Washington proclaimed the first nationwide Thanksgiving on Nov. 26, 1789 “as a day of public thanksgiving and prayer, to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many and signal favours of Almighty God.”
Seventy four years later, on Oct. 3, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed that the nation would celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of every November.
The Thanksgiving holiday was a survivor, a small remnant, of the much, much larger festival tradition of Christendom, both East and West. Before the sixteenth century, there were 95 Christian holidays in merry old England, and this was in addition to 52 Sundays. This made for about 150 days in a year when people were required to attend church and have a day off of work.
The Puritans put a stop to all these holidays, as it seemed such a frivolous waste of time and costly loss of production. There was even talk of cancelling Christmas and Easter (the original “War on Christmas” was a Puritan, not secular, idea).
One can say, with more than a little justification, that Thanksgiving is an ironic reminder of a much more humane calendar and work schedule. It is ironic because the Thanksgiving Pilgrims were Puritans, who had legislated an end to the festival tradition. The Thanksgiving ritual of feasting with family and friends and going to church is a remembrance of a time when we used to do this far more often, when we were better off.
In the 1500’s, at the dawn of the Modern Age, a different, colder culture took over from the Christian society that revolved around the church calendar.
To be sure, the medieval peasants worked hard and long, and it was never a cushy lifestyle.
Still, there was a humane-ness that is very much missing today. There was a “commons” area in each village, where the peasant could pasture his livestock, collect wood or hunt for small game. The peasant could look forward to many church holidays throughout the year. There would be Liturgy at church to start the feast, but then there would be real feasting, sometimes for days, with community celebrations including parades, carnivals and theatrical performances.
Thanksgiving as a festival tradition used to be an element of culture all year long. But now, we’ve reduced the idea of “Holy Day” down to just a few days of feasting (like Thanksgiving and Christmas), and even those feasts are burdened with so much anxiety and commercial expectation.
Even our own private holidays have been diminished into a lesser word: “vacation.” Think about it — the very term is negative. It’s all about vacating yourself from where you social pressure says you really should be — toiling away, never really leaving the workplace and with your smartphone, work is always on your mind.
Still, we have Thanksgiving. And I am thankful for it. It remains a testimony of what feasting really is. There is community. There is togetherness at the richly-laden table. There is reflection and remembrance of that deep profound truth that the life we have is all a gracious gift from our Loving Father.
At the Tobias Thanksgiving Table, toward the end of the meal, we go around the Table, each one, and express our thanks — for each other, for our friends, for the Providence that we’ve experienced in the last year.
And we remember where Thanksgiving really came from. Not Lincoln or Washington. Not the Pilgrims. Not merry ol’ England.
The ultimate root of Thanksgiving lies in the Sacrament of the Eucharist, the very heart of Christianity’s central worship service. The New Testament Greek word “eucharistia,” found fifteen times in the New Testament, means exactly that: “thanksgiving.” It is deeply connected to that holiest of moments when Jesus shared His Body and His Blood with His disciples in communion:
“For I received from the Lord what I also delivered to you, that the Lord Jesus on the night when He was betrayed took bread, and when He had given thanks (eucharisteisas), He broke it, and said, ‘This is My Body which is for you. Do this in remembrance of Me’” (1 Corinthians 11.23-24).
This is the reason why, in the Orthodox Church and others, the “heart” of worship is not the preaching. I tell my homiletics students at Christ the Saviour Seminary that there is a simple reason why we Orthodox priests don’t preach long sermons, like thirty minutes or longer, as my evangelical father used to do. For him and many others, the preaching is very much the essence of worship.
But for us, the sermon takes second place.
The center of our worship space is not the pulpit.
It is, rather, the Altar, the “communion table.” Because the essence of worship is the Eucharist, the Thanksgiving for the very best, the highest Gift of all — the life and presence of Jesus Himself, Whom we receive in communion.
All feasts, all thanksgivings, started in and relied upon the Eucharist.
The real ones still do.
