The Standard is now online.
Visit www.thestandardenc.com for all the stories in today’s edition, plus content from past editions as well as breaking news.
The site also features an e-edition, a digital replica of The Standard that visitors can browse page by page. The e-edition has a live article view option that allows readers to select articles for larger views and to view additional photos and related content.
The site will include breaking news and important updates in a timely fashion, so you don’t have to wait for the paper to hit the street on Thursday to read all about it.
The website is open to everyone for a free preview through Jan. 21. After that, there will be limited access to the general public, but subscribers will be able to read it all at no additional charge.
Information about obtaining a log-in and password will be forthcoming. In the meantime, check out the site and consider subscribing if you don’t already.