Where to begin?
How do you do it?
What will they say?
Do I really want to do this?
There were lots of questions lingeing in my mind as I contemplated the idea of searching for my birth parents.
All those questions were answered as I moved forward, but let’s start at the beginning.
I was truly blessed as an adopted child, with a sister also adopted, to have the most wonderful parents one could ask for.
I lost my father in 1986 and my mother in 2004.
Until that point in time, I had known several kids in my town who were also adopted in the 60s, who had attempted to find their birth parents with no luck.
Some found out their parents had passed away.
Others had no luck at all.
I had also witnessed how some parents reacted when the adopted children wanted to find their birth parents.
I knew there was disappointment in the minds of those families who maybe thought they weren’t good enough that the kids needed to find their birth family.
I loved my adoptive family very much and while they were alive the thought of searching for my birth par- ents didn’t even cross my mind.
During a casual conversation with a friend I was introduced to the search angels — a volunteer group that helps adoptees and birth families find a loved one.
Most search angels are people who have been through the process them- selves and they help others go through it by passing along what they have learned along the way.
In the 60s, when a person gave a child up for adoption, the person was required to fill out documents providing basic information about the child’s birth parents.
The documents have the ages of the birth parents, their hobbies, and whether they had a normal childhood or not. It also has information about the birth parents’ health history.
People can call the Children’s Home Society and ask questions about their adoption record, which they will answer with a yes or a no.
Jumping down
the rabbit hole
Once I contacted my search angel, it was a matter of giving her information that I had been provided by the Children’s Home Society in Greensboro, where I was adopted from.
This information was from the early 60s and a lot obviously would have changed but the pieces were in place to try to locate them.
I would give the search angel information and she would dig deep into the system and come back to me with questions.
I would then call the Children’s Home Society and ask those questions and they were bound to give me a yes or a no.
The children’s home knows the information, but could not volunteer it unless I figured it out.
I remember joking with the lady at the Children’s Home, that my mom better not be from Durham ... anywhere but Durham!
She laughed and asked why, well I’m a Tarheel so a Duke family wouldn’t work .... haha.
It only took two weeks of questioning.
Two weeks felt like two lifetimes.
I had my birth mother’s name, her address, her phone number, and knew she had siblings.
And, of course, they were originally all from ... Durham! (ugh) .
It was all right there in front of me, but what do you do now?
How do you contact someone you haven’t known all those decades and what do you say?
Obviously, I wasn’t going to be able to pick up the phone and call her and say “Hi mom.”
This was gonna
take some thought
I decided the best thing I could do was write a letter from the heart, asking exactly what I wanted to know and to let her know that I was alive and well.
I wanted to make sure everything was perfect so I asked for a little help from a family friend to proofread my letter and give me feedback. Then I would decide whether I was going to send it.
I wasn’t sure I could.
I still wasn’t sure I wanted to.
Again, I had the best parents a child could ask for and had a wonderful life.
Would this change things?
Would this just make things different in my life moving forward?
But I had gone this far, so I had to. And looking back, there’s no way I was going to stop, no matter the outcome.
Letter of a lifetime:
Dear Birth Mother ...
From the paperwork I had received from the Children’s Home Society, I knew how old my birth parents were, what they did for a living, their hobbies, etc.
But one of the most important things that I read was the very last sentence, where my birth mother had said she wanted her child to have opportunities for love, understanding and education.
I had held onto those words all these years and that’s how I would begin my letter.
The letter started with me telling her that I was from North Carolina. I was an adopted child of the 60s and that my birth mother wanted me to have those opportunities: love, understanding, and education.
I told her I had wonderful parents who had passed away. I had an adopted sister who has special needs, and that I had a wonderful upbringing.
I gave her my name, number, and address if she was interested in getting back in touch with me.
And if she determined she was not interested, I just wanted her to know that I was very thankful for the opportunity in life she gave me and that I hoped she’d had a wonderful life too.
I took the letter to my teacher friend who read it and said it didn’t need any help — it was perfect.
I waited another week and then I dropped the letter in the mail.
A quick return
letter from ‘mom’
I had done all I could do.
The ball was no longer in my court.
Peace came over me and I felt like I had done a good thing. If I never heard from her and she never wrote back or called, I knew she knew, after all these years, that her boy was good.
A week after sending the letter, I walked into the post office, and there it was — a letter from mom.
For a moment, as I held the envelope in my hands, a million thoughts and emotions rushed through my mind.
There was no way I was gonna open that letter right there in the post office, I was going to get home. I was gonna sit down. I was going to take a deep breath. I was going to do all these things — none of them happened.
I opened the letter right then and there.
I had to know.
I read the first two sentences and the tears started flowing...
“My dear sweet Alan! What a wonderful surprise your letter was.” She had been waiting all these years hoping to get that letter ...
I learned that my birth father passed away from a heart condition and she was never able to conceive another child after giving birth to me.
I learned that she adopted a child and got to see both sides of the adoption process.
In her letter, she writes:
“Alan, I’ve carried you close to my heart all of these years and I’ve prayed that God would keep you safe and in his care. I can’t begin to explain to you how devastating it was to let you go. Now that I’ve heard from you and know you are well and happy, and as you said ‘have had a good life,’ perhaps I can drop some of my guilt.”
A final thought
seals our future
Yet the kicker to the letter seemed reunited two hearts that were once one.
“You obviously have a lot of questions, and rightfully so.
“Instead of me calling you why don’t you call me back when you would like to talk but be prepared for tears because there have been many since your letter.
“I know hearing your voice will cause more, but I’ll try to control myself.”
After many phone calls over the next year, we decided it was time to get together and spend some time getting to know each other.
And what a whirlwind the last nine years have been. We found so many commonalities
We have the same sense of humor.
She’s a sports nut junkie for her teams just as I am.
We like a lot of the same foods and the same type of music.
We continue to find more and more similarities — all the pieces of the puzzle are now complete.
There are no guarantees for what the future holds, but if my story helps one person reconnect with their beginning and gives them one-tenth of the blessing I received, this was all worth being told.
I was so blessed to have such wonderful parents growing up.
How many people get the opportunity to have two moms that love unconditionally?
I have lived by two quotes: “Everything happens for a reason” and “Whatever is meant to be, will be.”
After losing both parents, both sets of grandparents, aunts, and uncles ... to having a strong bond with your birth mother and aunts and uncles again ...I believe I’ve been adopted — again.