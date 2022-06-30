The name Bill Brodrick probably wasn’t terribly familiar to many NASCAR fans from 1969 through 1997. Who? But mention a 6-foot-3, muscular hulk with long, flaming-red hair, a graying “Grizzly Adams” beard, designer shades and rings on almost every finger … now, that man was as instantly recognizable as the King and his cowboy hat.
For 29 years across parts of four decades, William Justin Brodrick went to more Victory Lanes than anybody in racing. He was the unforgettable “Hat Man” who deftly managed all the marketing and PR needs of winning drivers, their owners and sponsors, plus television partners, officials, media photographers and writers, and family members.
The Cincinnati native, almost 84 and living near Chicago, ran Victory Lane with D-I-like precision. He decided who got in and, more importantly, who didn’t. Like a traffic cop, he directed the parade of corporate well-wishers and ensured that the race’s celebrities got their share of attention. He told photographers and cameramen where to set up and when they could shoot. Few people had his patience for turning what might have become a chaotic free-for-all into a professional, smooth-running, joyous celebration of success.
His most famous skill set was getting drivers and everyone on the winning team to swap out their baseball-style hats so photographers could snap photos for various sponsors and media outlets. In time, and almost certainly because of his compelling appearance, Brodrick grew to become a racing institution. He signed autographs, had his own trading card, registered “The Hat Man” as a personal trademark and was as easily recognized in public as any driver in the world.
Beginning in 1969, he ran Victory Lanes as part of his chaperoning duties with Union Oil Co.’s lineup of trophy-presenting “Race Stoppers.” He was let go — no warning, no explanation — two days after the 1997 Cup Series finale, shortly after Tosco Inc. bought much of Unocal.
He retired to the Chicago suburb of Algonquin to run a tavern near the Fox River. He’s still there, and if he has any serious regrets about his career, he keeps them to himself. (It remains a backhanded compliment that neither NASCAR nor new fuel provider Sunoco hired anyone to replace Brodrick).
“The power of television made me who I became,” he once told an NBC-TV reporter. “The nature of what I did got me known. And the fans … the best in the world … never forgot me and were always happy to see me. They made it all happen for me. I was the luckiest guy in the world because I looked forward to it every day for 29 years. I wish it had been 30 so I could have had sort of a one-year farewell tour, but …“I’m tall, I’m a big guy and I had long hair and a beard. That persona is what stuck in people’s minds. When I realized that, I wasn’t about to get rid of my beard and long hair. I still have it. I haven’t changed much, except for a few more lines in my forehead. People still come up to me and say, ‘Hi, Hat Man, how are you doing?’ That persona is what made me what I was to the fans and viewers. I loved it.”
Of the hundreds of Victory Lane moments, which ones stand out?
“Richard Petty’s 200th win at Daytona Beach in July of ’84 with President Reagan there,” he answered quickly. “Richard was the best because he knew exactly what to do. I’d give him some milk and a Goody’s in the car, then he’d say, ‘OK, Bill, let’s get them cats squared away.’
“The year (1996) Ernie Irvan came back from serious injuries to win at Loudon was a great moment.
“Anything with Davey Allison and Jeff Gordon because they were always so happy; they enjoyed victory lane. Darrell Waltrip won at Daytona (in 1989) and did that funky little (Ickey Shuffle) dance. And Alan Kulwicki’s first win at Phoenix (1988).
“Man, we had fun. There are so many good memories.”
