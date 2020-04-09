Hope. I want to tell my brothers and sisters in the Lord that everything is going to be alright. Just hold on to God’s unchanging hand. It’s time for all of us to deny ourselves and let go of things that don’t really matter.
It’s time for us to get closer to the Lord than we’ve ever been before. Then we can be a great help to those that don’t know the Lord, because life on Earth will never be the same again.
Our hope is built on nothing less, than Jesus’ blood and righteousness.
We dare not trust the sweetest thing, but wholly lean on Jesus’ name. In Christ the solid rock we stand. All other ground is sinking sand.
I am fervently praying for Greene County, for North Carolina, for America, and the whole world. Join in with me! God bless!
Apostle J.M. Biggs may be contacted at jesus9161@yahoo.com.