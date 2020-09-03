There are times in life it pays to just be quiet. To sit still. To listen. To think. To wonder. To consider. To put all things into perspective. To develop a calm demeanor. To shut out everything else that is distracting in the world around us.
As I reflect, I am reminded of a Godly woman I called, Aunt Sophia. She wasn’t really my aunt. She wasn’t even my skin color. But, it made little difference. She was a woman for whom I had great respect as I grew into my early teens.
I often watched her. She worked on the farm on which my father was a tenant farmer. She looped the tobacco, top and suckered the golden leaf, and she was the best cotton picker around. She helped out at our home and was always a guiding light to my siblings and I, but especially to me.
I’ll never forget the day she looked at me and said out of the clear blue, “Mitchell, you’re going to be president of the United States one day.” And, I wondered why she told me that. I had never, ever thought about being president. But, she believed in me and I watched her even more.
If a thunder or lightning storm arose in the west with large, dark clouds during tobacco season, our home was opened to those who preferred to sit it out inside. Aunt Sophia was always there. So was I, because she was. Us young ones couldn’t play or cut up during a thunder storm because Aunt Sophia would have no part of it.
I watched her pray under her breath. At first I had no understanding. Time brought me the wisdom she possessed. Storms are God’s work. We should be quiet and listen and respect God’s work. And, we did in Aunt Sophia’s presence.
Or the days I watched her pick cotton, her fingers wrapped in white adhesive tape, the cotton sack wrapped around one shoulder with the bottom dragging behind her on the ground. Every few steps I would hear her say, “Praise Jesus,” or “Thank you, Jesus,” or “Glory to God.” Always under her breath, but I could hear her because I listened to her. Oh, what a powerful Jesus we must have, I often thought, for her to be so respectful of Him.
After the storms, the sky would be so very blue with huge white clouds and sometimes there would be a beautiful rainbow. I used to think Aunt Sophia’s praying must have had a lot to do with that. What a powerful Jesus we must have for a woman like Aunt Sophia to be able to pick so much cotton in just one day.
In Job 33:32-33, the Bible (KJV) says, “If you have anything to say, answer me; Speak, for I desire to justify you. If not, hearken unto me: hold thy peace, and I shall teach thee wisdom.”