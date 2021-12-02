ELIZABETH CITY — Kanye Roberts gets most if not all of the attention when an opposing team scouts Wallace-Rose Hill.
Yet the other two heads of the Bulldogs’ backfield — Antwon Montgomery and Kaymond Farrior — have been keys in propelling WRH into its first East Region championship game since 2017.
Farrior, who was Duplin’s Elite Offensive Player of the Year in the 2020 season, sort of took a backseat to Montgomery and Roberts early in the season.
He ran for 931 yards and 11 touchdowns in the shortened spring campaign as WRH went 5-4 in the strange Covid-19 tainted season. But he filled in wonderfully when Roberts missed three games with an ankle injury.
Farrior went for a season-high 172 yards last Friday in a fourth-round win over Northeastern. He has run for 347 yards in his past four games after logging just 38 combined against East Duplin and James Kenan.
The recent rush pushed the senior running back over the 1,000-yard mark.
He’s also a threat on kickoffs and punts, should a team be willing to kick it his way.
It’s been hard to be seen as a game-breaker with the likes of Montgomery and Roberts giving one limelight performance after another.
But Farrior has kept the faith and waited for his turn, while also working his tail off when his backfield mates tote the ball.
“Kaymond did such a great job blocking the Freshwater kid (6-foot-3, 245 pound Northeastern tackle),” said WRH head coach Kevin Motsinger. “Robert picked apart their big linebackers and Kanye pushed around whoever got in his way.
“These guys love to run but they love blocking for their teammates. And they had serious defensive assignments as well. They’re great teammates and great individuals.”
Montgomery ran for 127 yards against the previously unbeaten Eagles. While he didn’t score a touchdown, he had a set-up role for several. Farrior had two scores, Roberts six TD dances.
But what Farrior, the 5-10, 205-pound fullback does is break runs up the middle, often when teams think Roberts will carry it.
The junior has 1,594 yards this season and perhaps the most “surprising” runs to paydirt or for big yardage.
He’s topped the 100-yard mark in eight games. He got a season-high 206 during a first-round win over West Craven and scored one of three TDs in the second round when WRH beat arch-rival East Duplin 21-17 in the third round.
Farrior and Montgomery are averaging 14.8 and 9.7 yards per carry, respectively, while Roberts is at 12.4 with many more eye-popping stats.
Roberts, Duplin County’s career rushing leader, is 105 yards short of a 3,000-yard season.
Say what?
Yes. Roberts has toted the pig 233 times for 2,895 yards and rushed for 48 touchdowns. He scored six times against Northeastern and notched a career-high 275 yards.
The 5-11, 190-pound halfback, who will play for Division I Appalachian State next fall, is following in the footsteps of Javonte Williams, who paced WRH to its fourth straight state title in 2017 and then starred at UNC. He’s now a starter for the NFL Denver Broncos.
And while Montgomery is most effective inside and Farrior on sweeps and other plays that go to the outside, Roberts has no limits on where he can run and breaks more tackles and makes more tackles miss.
No. 1 Princeton will have to deal with the three-headed monster on Friday in the East Region final.
The Johnston County Bulldogs will have to make choices.
Stat sheets on WRH confirm: Stopping all three is impossible. And the odds for controlling two are extremely long.
Even North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina’s 4A champ from a season ago, had no answers, even though it beat WRH 49-35 on Sept. 10 in Little River.
Princeton’s best bet is to outscore Roberts, Montgomery and Farrior, who have combined for 5,507 yards and 93 touchdowns.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com