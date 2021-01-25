CLINTON — Count out Clinton in the ECC title race.
The Dark Horses, always a threat to capture any league title, appear to be out of the race three games into their season.
Clinton returned from its 14-day coronavirus break last week with three consecutive losses.
The Dark Horses (0-3) were pounded by James Kenan (58-30) on Tuesday, Wallace-Rose Hill (89-69) the following day and Goldsboro (69-56) last Friday, and have all but played their way out of contention.
But it doesn’t mean the Dark Horses can’t still be a factor in determining the ECC hierarchy when all the games that can be played are played.
Kavell Donaldson scored 22 points, Eric Smith 15 and Jamaury Coe and Jaquan Leak combined for 11 more as JK (4-1) rocked Clinton in Warsaw.
WRH picked up where the Tigers left off on Wednesday as the Bulldogs improved to 4-0.
But WRH’s game with East Duplin (1-2) was put on the shelf when the Panther boys went into a two-week quarantine.
The Bulldogs have a tough stretch in store this week, with games against Goldsboro, West Johnston and Clinton (Friday).
The Tigers’ (4-1) lone loss was to WRH.
The two schools will collide Feb. 5 in Teachey.
Rebels lose another
CC heartbreaker
Three stinging losses in five games must have North Duplin wondering is the Rebels are snake-bitten.
The latest came when Hobbton won a 54-47 contest last Friday in Newton Grove.
ND (0-5) also has close losses to Carolina 1A Conference foes Neuse Charter (61-60) and Union (60-58).
Against Hobbton, Dujuan Armwood knocked down 22 points, Payton Holloman 11 and Eli Morrisey six.
The Wildcats (1-2) used a 15-10 push in the final quarter as D.J. Robinson tossed in 18 and Colby Weeks 13.
The game was much more intense than last Tuesday’s 87-31 setback to Princeton in Johnston County.
Armwood netted 10 and Dail seven.
GIRLS
Tigers pound Gators
for first win of season
Freshman point guard Tytiana Wilson supplied a little missing energy for James Kenan during its 53-33 win over Spring Creek last Thursday in Warsaw.
Wilson came through with 11 rebounds to allow her teammates to flourish offensively.
Nora Williams scored 20 points, Ron’Nyia Joyner 16 and Azzariyah Harvey 12.
Williams, who had 11 boards, and Joyner both hit early 3-pointers for JK, which won its first game of the season.
Emma Avent added eight boards and five steals.
Tuesday during a 53-44 loss to Clinton in the Dark Horse’s gym, Williams (13 points, 12 rebounds), Avent (12 points, five steals) and Wilson (six boards, three steals) were not enough for the Tigers.
It was a game of quarters as Clinton roared to a 15-4 start and had a 25-13 rush in the third that built a 47-26 lead heading into the fourth.
JK’s 18-6 push in the final stanza got the game within reach for the Tigers.
Raiders rally
to stop ’Dawgs
Wallace-Rose Hill’s Alexis Wilson pushed in a season-high 21 points and Emonie Bethea chipped in 10, but Midway rallied to nip the Bulldogs 48-37.