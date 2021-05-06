WARSAW — James Kenan started out the 2020 baseball season with a 3-2 mark following a winless campaign the previous season.
Then it all got shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The youth movement was slowed but is still underway as the Tigers have more sophomores (eight) and freshmen (two) than seniors (two) and juniors (two).
“I think we would have won some five or six games in the league last year,” said then first-year coach Cam Pridgen.
On a normal day, JK starts only one senior with six sophomores and a pair of juniors.
“Five or six kids were not playing other sports and we got to have them practice a little,” Pridgen said. “But we had a lot of football players, though.”
Pridgen, like most coaches, cannot recover lost time.
“It really cut down on the experience our players would have had at a varsity level,” he said. “It’s been difficult. But the best thing is these sophomores and juniors have played together in middle school and in Dixie Youth, and I’ve coached most of them, as well.”
Pridgen is assisted by former Tiger hurler Ryan Haney.
Clay Pridgen, a junior is the most seasoned player at this stage of the game.
He pitches and plays at both shortstop and third base.
Sophomores Hayden McGee and Tyler Dixon are the second and third starters in the rotation, respectively.
Mason Brown, Slayden Smith and Jacob Boone will also see time on the hill.
Sophomore catcher Manny Bostic will handle the staff.
Will Sutton is on second and Andrew Pender at short when Pridgen in pitching.
Dixon is at the hot corner.
Xavier Boon is in left with McGee in center and Smith in right.
Jacob Boone, a senior is the designated hitter.
JK started out the season with a pair of losses to Clinton (12-3 and 16-15).
The Tigers will get no mercy from the schedule makers as they encounter ECC powers Midway and East Duplin for four games in the next two weeks.
“It’s a tough stretch for us for sure,” the coach said. “It’s a good conference. We’re a bit of a work in progress.
“We’ve got to get our pitching shored up, though. We’ve had a tough time throwing strikes and playi ng good defense. We may not score many runs so both of those are key. Pitching is a big part of the game in high school ball.”
JK got 16 hits and stole 13 bases in a 16-15 loss to the Dark Horses. But it also left 14 runners stranded on the bases.
“We feel we’ll be in the middle and move to top half of the conference in a couple years,” Pridgen said. “We’ve got to get our pitchers on the right path.”
Pridgen feels the talent is in the dugout.
“We know what the normal power teams are and we’re looking to break into that pack,” he said. “The first thing after pitching is being able to play well defensively to keep ourselves in games.”
The ECC is playing home-and-away series and following encounters with ED and Midway, Wallace-Rose Hill, Goldsboro and Midway are on the agenda.
“It’s a good conference and we want to be more in the mix,” Pridgen said.
