GOLDSBORO — James Kenan first-year head football coach Tim Grady, who is also an assistant pastor, put Biblical terms to what is going on with his team and many others in the struggle against Covid-19.
After the Tigers finally opened their season Friday night — two weeks late — with a 40-19 loss at Eastern Wayne (3-0), Grady said:
“The Book of Revelations says: ‘One woe is passed; behold, still two woes are coming …’
“I know a lot of coaches can say this, but it just seems like we’ve been hit with wave after wave.
“We’re dodging bullets right now. [But] I’m not gonna whine and play the fiddle.”
The Tigers had their first two games (Ayden-Grifton and Dixon) vacated because of Covid-19.
JK game this week?
Early in the week, Grady was trying to work out a game with Richlands to fill this week’s scheduled open date. Richlands came off Covid protocol Monday but already had this Friday’s game with South Lenoir vacated.
Richlands is coached by James Kenan alumnus Pat Byrd (Class of 1991). The Wildcats, like JK, have only managed one game, a loss to West Brunswick (15-0).
But the Tigers’ latest woe could be the most damaging.
Pender ailing
In the third quarter last Friday, senior Andrew Pender, the Tigers’ all-county quarterback from the spring season, left the game with a high ankle sprain.
On Saturday, doctors said there was no ligament damage, but recovery time is uncertain.
“They said maybe early rather than later,” the coach said.
“We’ve been repping the triple option all along, and [junior] Slayden Smith and Andrew have been duking it out, working their rear ends off,” Grady said.
“We know what Andrew can do, and Slayden has made a lot of improvement.
“It’s a big deal for a kid to take the reins at quarterback. He’s a junior, and he’s been patient. He’s been a ‘program guy,’ faithful to what we’ve asked him to do, and he loves quarterback.
“We have a lot of faith in him, but you know, it can be a different thing when you’re suddenly the man.”
Plus, Pender has been the Tigers’ big-play guy and inspirational leader into his third season as the starter.
JK’s lead quashed
When Pender left the game in the third quarter, Kenan was down 27-13.
But they had led 7-0 on Danny Forsythe’s 22-yard dash on a wide-open reverse through left tackle; and 13-7 on Pender’s nine-yard keeper through another huge hole off the right side.
Those were after long JK drives of 67 and 63 yards. Three-fourths of that total was on the ground, with solid runs by junior Manny Bostic, senior Andy Kornegay and Pender.
On the second drive, fullback Eli Bostic ran it from the 36-yard line to the nine on four romps through the middle, before Pender’s score.
But the Warriors (3-0) scored four straight touchdowns and stretched it to 33-13 in the third period.
Included were a 17-yard fumble return touchdown and scoring passes of 46 and 65 yards from Trevor Warren to Zavian Oates.
James Kenan’s final score was a 43-yard burst through the middle by senior Jeremiah Ashford.
“We made a lot of mistakes, but the one thing we asked as coaches was that they not quit, and they sure didn’t.
“A lot of times, it was just one more block we needed, so there were some big plays we lost out on.
“We had some mental errors, too. A lot of things that if we had gotten in a couple of scrimmages and those first two games, we could have corrected a lot of it.
“Our run defense stepped up pretty good, but we gave up too much passing. Our conference is run-heavy, though I hear Southwest Onslow is throwing more.
“One thing that was good to see in live action was, our receivers did a great job not being selfish. Hayden McGee and a few others threw some sacrificial blocks and also made the defense cover them.”
Grady said he was heartened by another factor.
“I’ve seen our kids shut down at some points in the past three or four years, but not last night.
“We’re showing resilience, plugging away, working in the weight room. I’m pleased with what I’m seeing with the JV, too.”
Kenan’s JV team is 2-0 against Dixon (44-0) and Eastern Wayne (28-6).
Tigers lead in yardage
The Tigers actually led in total offense 319-312 and rushing yards 288-83, with the Warriors topping passing 229-31. EW had more penalty yards 102-69.
Pender and Bostic each had 71 yards rushing, Pender on 15 carries (4.7 per) and Bostic on 13 (5.5). Ashford netted 55 on 13 (4.2).
Tiger Notebook
• The game followed the scoring script of Eastern’s first two wins, over county foes Southern Wayne 40-22 and C.B. Aycock 47-20.
• JK won the only other game between the schools, 37-27 at home in the spring opener.
• The Warriors, moving down from 3A to a new 2A conference, were picked to finish second to Princeton, which moved up from the Carolina 1A.
• The Tigers are 44-21 in openers and had won two straight. They are 19-14 in openers on the road and 25-7 at home.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.