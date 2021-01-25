KENANSVILLE — Duplin County’s four soccer teams will be on different journeys as the season kicks off this week.
East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill are in rebuilding modes.
James Kenan looks to have the most returning players, although there could be a few from last year’s roster that may not come back.
North Duplin, a 1A school, will not field a team, in part because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Teams can play up to 14 games from Jan. 25 to March 12 when the regular season is completed.
The virus forced moving the season from the fall.
Duplin’s three 2A schools combined last season for a 37-21 mark, with WRH and JK tying for first place in the ECC standings.
Last season was the swan song for longtime ED coach Joey Jones, who is now helping out as an Panther assistant coach.
Clinton, which won the ECC and a 2A title in 2018, enters as a league favorite, especially since the Dark Horses have had more practice in the summer and fall as a city school. Duplin’s schools are bound by county-wide policy, and have not been practicing until recently.
Here’s a peek into the huddle of the county’s three ECC schools.
Tigers experience key?
James Kenan is coming off an 18-5 campaign and could have the most experience in the ECC.
Key losses include Hector Garcia, Duplin’s Elite Defensive Player of the Year, and fellow first-team all-county teammates Oscar Dela Riva and Julio Castro.
Yet the Tigers return five players — Luis Meraz, Adrian Capistran, Lezy Herrera, Maken Augustine and Jose Luis Osorio, who were selected for the second team.
Tiger coach Mitchell Quinn, who won his 100th career match last season, said fewer players showed up than the previous season.
“I’m worried about our endurance,” Quinn said. “We’re not in good shape physically right now. We’ve had so little time together.
“I like our talent and skill level. We’re just not in shape and that will lose you soccer games.”
Meraz, who scored four times last season, will anchor the defense for JK with Capistran and Herrera fixtures in the midfield.
Capistran (14) and Herrera (six) combined for 20 goals last season.
Benegas and Augustine will provide fleet-footed forwards. The junior’s a team-high 29 goals were the second most by a county player in 2019.
Augustine found the back of the net eight times his freshman campaign.
“I’m not sure we’ve had everyone together for a complete practice,” Quinn said. “But I think we’ll be good. I think we’ll be competitive. I think we have a good collection of players.
“But it’s really hard to tell right now with all that is going on. There has yet to be a normal since this (pandemic) started.”
JK won its last six games last season to climb to the top of the ECC leader board.
The TIgers beat Jordan Matthews 5-0 in the first round of the playoffs, and lost to First Flight 1-0.
JK was the lone ECC team to go unbeaten on its second go-through against league schools.
The Tigers scored 25 goals during a late five-game stretch, which included a 3-0 win over WRH on the final day of the regular season.
Young Bulldogs
ready for spotlight
Last fall was a near-perfect beginning for first-year WRH coach Rodrigo Diaz, the county’s Coach of the Year.
But Diaz’s lineup card featured Mr. Soccer — Hector Reyes-Zavala — and four teammates —Kevin Vasquez, Chele Sanchez, Wesley Escobar and Andy Argueta — who were first-team selections.
Just two of those return, Escobar, a midfielder, and Argueta, a sophomore goalie.
WHR loses Reyes-Zavala’s 33- goals. 15 from Vasquez and nine via Sanchez.
Second-teamer
Josue Palacious netted 10, including the winning score and an assist that lifted WRH past Dixon early in the season.
Dixon would go on to beat WRH in the third round of the playoffs, and then win a 2A title.
WRH crafted out a 20-5 mark last fall, which included a road win over 3A Jacksonville.
“We’re a young team and were getting there,” Diaz said. “Right now we’re in search of an identity.
“We’re not big (size) so we’ll play small ball and depend on our great technique. We have to be a team that is gritty and grinds out wins the hard way.
We’ll probably start seven or eight sophomores. We need to show focus, keep our composure and show a lot of patience, especially in a very strong 2A conference.”
Seniors twins Jeff and Wesley Escobar will be key in the midfield. Classmates Yoskar Castro and Samir Martinez are the only other seniors on the roster.
“We need leadership from them,” Diaz said. “We’re still trying to figure out each other and how to fit together as a team.”
Sophomores Argueta, Kevin Diaz, Yobed Castro, Marlon Funes, Luis Alverez, Josvin Laniez and Juan Soto represent the future.
WRH won 11 straight last year after taking over for Michael Graybar who guided the Bulldogs to three 1A state titles during his nine seasons in Teachey.
Yet WRH struggled in 2A, going 12-8-3 in his final season in 2018.
Last season’s “revenge tour” was successful for Diaz and his veteran group.
While no one expects as much from this WRH team, the bar remains as high as ever in Teachey.
Panthers look to turn
the curve around
First-year coach Raul Hernandez and a young Panther team have their work cut out for them.
East Duplin went 9-11-1 last season after carving out a 53-14-5 mark in the previous three seasons.
Defender Nate Sheppard and midfielder Julian Mojica keyed an upset of No. 6 Washington in the state playoffs in a season that lacked pop during the regular season.
Both graduated as first-team all-Duplin players, and Daniel Barerra’s knee injury will keep him sidelined for his senior season. The senior center-mid was a player the staff could build around.
Now that will fall upon the shoulders of juniors Edgar Madrid, and Cesar Baldomero and senior Freddy Gomez, three capable players who only lack experience.
Junior Zander Dick and sophomore Victor Campos will shore up the defense.
ED travels to JK on Wednesday of this week. WRH opened with a road tests against Clinton on Monday.
On the back end of the schedule, WRH hosts ED on March 8 and then travels to JK two days later for its regular season finale.
With fewer nonconference games than normal, every game a Duplin team plays against its county rival is a potential standings changer.
