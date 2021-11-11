WARSAW—James Kenan’s resurgent football team goes to Whiteville this Friday as a decided underdog.
The Tigers also make the trip without some key players in pads.
The newest subtraction is Robert Johnson, a 5-foot-10, 237-pound senior who suffered a broken leg in last week’s 41-34 first-round rally past East Bladen.
“Robert’s an example of how proud I am of this senior class,” said coach Tim Grady. “Not only how they’ve played, but how they’ve bought into the discipline and everything, worked hard, done a tremendous job in the weight room, set an example.”
Johnson was an “irreplaceable” two-way tackle, but defensive coordinator Tyler Pugh found an excellent stand-in right away when he sent out sophomore Tristan Diaz (6-2, 236) in mid-game to double up on defense.
“Tristan has been unbelievable as an offensive lineman,” said Grady, “and he’s only a sophomore. He had a couple of pancake blocks.
“We put Tristan in there, and he stripped the ball and recovered that fumble at the beginning of the fourth quarter [igniting a Tiger swoop down the field for a 33-28 lead].
“This was the first time he’d played defense because we were protecting him by going one way. But we had to throw him out there, and he came through big-time.”
There was more for the coaches to assess in that vein during this week.
Mason Brown, a junior tight end/outside linebacker, fractured an arm early last week in practice. But he played linebacker all game on Friday, with a hard cast wrapped in foam per regulations, Grady said.
“A few says later,” said the coach, “he’s making tackles on some of strongest runners we’ve seen all year.
“He’s one of our best linebackers and a defensive leader. We hope he’ll be okay for Whiteville.”
Weeks ago, junior linebacker/defensive end Desmond Player missed the Kinston and North Lenoir games with a bad ankle sprain,.
“We had him back the past two weeks, but he rolled it again Friday night,” Grady said. “He didn’t complain, but he could hardly walk after the game.”
Wing-T Wolfpack
Whiteville runs on the Wing-T offense, handed down from Jack Holley to Joey Price to Jarret Price.
Their current production is akin to their old school, Wallace-Rose Hill, having scored between 56 and 70 points in conference wins over East Columbus, West Columbus, Pender, Trask and South Columbus.
Most impressive is the Oct. 7 65-12 demolition at Pender (7-3), which had given No. 2 East 2A seed East Duplin fits in Beulaville before falling 48-44 Sept. 3.
More to the point for this Friday’s game is that the Pack put a 49-14 nonconference whomping on East Bladen in early September.EB, of course, pushed James Kenan to the final seconds last week.
The Wolfpack only has statistics for seven games posted, in which it averaged 320 yards rushing per game, led by four seniors.
Shaheem Shipman (6 feet, 200 pounds) leads with 111 yards a game, 8.4 per carry and 11 touchdowns. Brandon Tyson (6-1, 215) is the top scorer with 18 TDs and racks up 88.1 and 6.6.
E.J. McLeod is at 68.1 and 10.8 with nine scores. Then there’s their classmate, Zion Wilson, who gets 60.6 and 11.5 with three six-pointers.
JK Athlete of Week
Sticky-fingered wide receiver Hayden McGee was selected by the coaching staff as Athlete of the Week. (See Nov. 18 edition.)
The 6-3, 153-pound junior caught four passes for 74 yards. Three for 56 on the last two scoring drives, including the leaping 28-yard grabs to the two-yard line to set up the winning score.
Handy Andy
Andy Kornegay, a 6-2 senior free safety and running back, kept imposing himself into repeated plays Friday.
He had only two carries, but caught an eight-yard pass from Pender to launch the winning drive. Kornegay also recovered an onside kickoff after Manny Bostic, another many-faceted contributor, blew up an Eagle to clear the path to the ball.
“Andy’s effort has been unbelievable on offense and defense,” said Grady. “He plays safety, and he’s literally a safety net. And he’ll come up and stick his nose in there like a linebacker.
“There were several plays in the red zone where he came up and stuck somebody.”
Tiger Tales
• Pender gained 176 of JK’s 193 yards rushing on 20 carries (8.8 per). That counts his 51-yard faked punt run, and he also had three other runs over 20 yards.
• Pender also caught one pass for a 60-yard score and completed four of five passes for 67 yards.
• JK is 3-5 vs. East Bladen, 3-3 in the playoffs The other two playoff wins came in the East final (17-14) in 2006 and East semifinal (27-7) in 2007. The playoff losses were first-rounders in 2017 (39-33), 1987 (13-9) and 1963 (14-12). The Eagles took regular-season tilts in 20009 (25-0) and 2010 (49-35).
• Against Whiteville, this week’s foe, the Tigers are 3-0 with a third-round playoff win in 2013 (17-7) and regular-season decisions in 1971 (33-0) and ’72 (21-7).
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.