WARSAW – James Kenan is collecting conference trophies.
Wallace-Rose Hill had another high-scoring player break a barrier.
East Duplin is playing with few reservations.
Those were the soccer highlights heading into this past Monday’s first round state tournament action.
Schools were to play two rounds this week and another two next week before getting to region finals on Nov. 16 and state finals for four classifications.
WRH has won three 1A titles. No other county school has won the biggest title on the soccer pitch.
Tigers rule ECC
James Kenan continued its mastery of ECC teams by winning its second outright title in three years. The Tigers also share a title with WRH during this run.
JK landed in the No. 5 spot in the playoff field and was to host No. 28 Pasquotank County. The Tigers’ reward for winning the ECC is not having to possibly face No. 1 Clinton until the fourth round.
Or it could find WRH there. But the Bulldogs’ road is paved with more slippery steps.
The second team out of the ECC is seeded 16th and just slipped in as a host against No. 17 St. Pauls (8-7). The winner takes on the survivor from Clinton and No. 23 Granville Central.
Kenan put an accent mark on its title last Monday by handing WRH a 6-2 defeat.
“We moved the ball really well, played great together,” said JK coach Mitchell Quinn. “It was a great performance by our entire team.” Omar Covarubias scored a hat trick (three) goals, Angel Velazquez knocked in a pair and Adrian Capistran had a goal and two assists.
The Tigers, 16-3 overall and 11-1 in ECC play, drop-kicked Southwest Onslow 4-1 two days later as Covarubias, Maken Augustine and Kelvin Jimenez connected.
Panthers play
underdog card
East Duplin (10-10-2, 6-5-1) gave JK its lone league loss in two seasons with a 3-2 win on Sept. 13 in Beulaville.
The No. 24 Panthers travel to No. 9 Trask (13-3-1) with upset eyes. Two wins would likely land ED against either WRH or Clinton, one a current ECC club and the other in the league for the previous four seasons.
ED’s final two regular-season games went to double overtime as the Panthers went 0-1-1 last week.
They tied Southwest Onslow and fell to WRH 5-4.
The Panthers’ Roblero and Stallions’ Darius Robinson both had first-half goals in the deadlock in Jacksonville.
‘Dawgs’ Marquez
rings in 40th goal
WRH (14-4-1, 9-2-1) beat ED for its fifth win in six games as the Bulldogs rallied from a 3-1 deficit to deadlock it at 3-3. Both teams scored in the first 10-minute overtime.
Bulldog Marlon Marquez fired in three scores and Roni Guifarro and Jose Zuniga chipped in with goals.
Edgar Madrid notched a pair for ED and Darwin Bonilla redirected the third Panther score into the net.
“It was an exciting game,” said WRH coach Rodrigo Diaz, whose club finished in second place in the ECC. “We battled and battled and battled. It was a great game. The ‘El Clacisco’ of Duplin County.’
Later in the week, WRH stepped on South Lenoir 5-1 as Marquez scored his 40th goal of the season.
The score ties him with Hector Reye-Zavala’s total from 2018. Maynor Espinosa is the school’s all-time career goals leader with 213. He graduated in 2016 after WRH’s third state title.
Marquez is Duplin County’s current leader. JK’s Maken Augustine has 34 and teammate Covarubias 28.
“It’s a lot of goals for 2A soccer,” Diaz said. “Forty at this level isn’t a small task.”
