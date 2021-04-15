WARSAW — It had been a long time since James Kenan beat Wallace-Rose Hill on the softball diamond.
Bulldog coach and athletic director Cory Lovelace had never lost to the Tigers. He arrived in 2013.
Tiger coach Robbie Blanchard, a softball nut, and WRH assistant Kevin Williams also couldn’t recall the previous Tiger win of the series.
The streak ended on Wednesday of last week when JK won 14-9 on its home diamond.
“The girls played hard, we got some big hits and had some pretty good defense,” Blanchard said. “I think we would have won some ball games last year is not for Covid ending the season early.
“Pitching’s always been our Achilles’ heel. But I think we have some good young arms now.”
The Tigers (2-5) definitely have the bats.
They took a 3-2 lead in the first, upped it to 6-2 and 8-2 in the next two frames and added a six spot in the sixth to put away the Bulldogs, who beat them 18-12 two days earlier in Teachey.
“We’re young, with one senior and one junior starter and a few freshmen,” Lovelace said. “But we’ve got to grow up quickly. What I was most proud of tonight was that we didn’t give up late.”
JK was on its mark in the home half of the first.
Emily Barnette doubled down the left field line to plate Emma Avent.
Rachel Blanchard followed with a run-scoring hit and then scored on a wild pitch.
Lauren Kennedy drove in two runs in the WRH half of the first.
Barnette and Blanchard had back-to-back home runs in the Tigers’ four-run second.
Blanchard had a solo shot and Barnette a two-run drive that scored Avent, who had doubled to open the frame.
Winning pitcher Anna Morgan Armstrong, a freshman, drove it two runs in the third with a hard hit over shortstop’s position that carried to the outfield fence.
Avent singled with two outs to ignite the uprising.
JK knocked out Bulldog hurler Kennedy by that time as Sabrina Batts came into the pitcher’s circle in relief the rest of the evening.
A double by Emma Baker and a single by Batts got JK going again in the fourth.
Sara Brinkley’s perfect bunt plated Kennedy in the fifth, and hits by Baker and Brinkley in the seventh cut the margin to 8-6.
Then came the explosion in the JK sixth that featured six hits, two walks and six runs.
Ten hitters went to the plate as Barnette, Blanchard, Armstrong and Hannah McGee all had key hits.
“They beat us up for years, no doubt,” the JK head coach said. “I think our girls know now they can be in games with a chance to win against the best teams in our conference.”
The loss snapped WRH’s five-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs (5-2, 4-2) face East Duplin twice this week, and as early as it might feel, both are key games in the standings.
Softball teams are allowed to play just 14 games during the pandemic restricted regular season, leaving ECC teams with just two non-conference affairs.
The state playoffs start in three weeks (May 3).
If form follows from past Covid-19 sports, just two of seven ECC schools will be invited to the 2A playoffs since an entire round was eliminated by the NSHSAA.
Split-decision outcome
for Panthers, Raiders
Midway and East Duplin have been a head above every other conference team in the past three seasons.
Don’t expect that trend to go away, although coaches from both schools warn that Goldsboro is also a contender.
The results from the ED-Midway mini-series last week left nothing decided and everything on the table for the two respective powers.
Summer Mercer earned a hero’s welcome at home plate on Monday of last week following her three-run homer in the sixth inning that lifted the Panthers to a 3-2 win in Beulaville.
Taylor Dail and Chandler Mobley were on the bases.
“That was big hit for that girl and us,” veteran ED coach Greg Jenkins said.
Lainey Hughes and Emma Clark had RBI hits in the fifth and sixth for Midway, which suffered its first loss of the spring.
Senior Miranda Holmes and Suzanne Jarman waged a pitching battle most of the afternoon, and while just combining for nine strikeouts, they had solid defense behind their pitches.
Panther Jarman gave up just four hits, an earned run and four walks, while whiffing two.
Dail and Jarman lashed the only other hits off Holmes, who walked two and struck out seven.
Midway returned the favor two days later by slipping past previously unbeaten ED in Spivey’s Corner, 2-0.
Miranda Byrd and Bella Bryant has RBI hits in the fourth and that was all Holmes needed as the senior whiffed 13 and limited ED to five hits.
Three of them came off the bat of catcher Ashlyn Stokes, who had a triple and two singles.
Another newcomer, Colbie Bond, and Mercer both had 1 for 3 days at the plate.
ED (6-1, 5-1) plays WRH twice this week and will have a home-and-away series with Goldsboro the following week.
Midway (7-1, 7-1) finishes is regular season with twin games against Clinton and WRH.
The Raiders slipped by Goldsboro 1-0 on March 24 and stomped the Cougars two days later 25-1.
Rebels cruising
in high-gear mode
Early indications are that North Duplin has returned to its dominating form.
That’s at least true in games the Rebels have played in the Carolina 1A Conference, where their toughest win came 6-0 over Rosewood.
ND has blitzed to a 5-0 mark by outscoring its foes 80-7.
That a whole lot of runs (14 per game) and a whole lot of strikeouts by Callie Thornton (52 in 27 innings).
Ricky Edwards’ gang is hitting a sizzling .489 with 23 extra base hits in the mix for their coach and athletic director.
ND’s only game during the Easter break was a 20-1 lashing of Lakewood on Tuesday.
Thornton blew away 10 batters via strikeouts, and allowed just one hit and two walks.
Starr Jaco pitched one inning of no-hit ball.
Thornton and Logan Jones each whacked a pair of hits, while Riley Hatch tripled and singled twice in three at-bats.
Hannah Martin and Thornton each drove in a pair of teammates.
ND had 11 hits and worked out another 11 free passes via walks of Leopard hurlers.
This week, the Rebels face winless Hobbton, 1-6 Lakewood and 1-5 Union.
Bigger challenges await as ND travels to Rosewood (5-2, 4-2) on April 20 and two days later visits Princeton (8-1, 6-1). ND has given those schools two of their three losses.