WARSAW – The unspoken streak has ended.
James Kenan beat East Duplin 47-42 for its first win against the Panthers since 2014, and won the battle in three of four quarters last Friday night.
“There were a couple different games going on within this one,” said Tiger coach Kenny Williams. “We played pretty well in the first half as we ran our motion offense. Later on we got tentative and they got aggressive and that was a bad combination for us.”
East Duplin trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half as Emma Lanier hit for 11 of her 17 points.
But the Panthers, who had won 12 straight against JK but now have no varsity player with experience, played like a longtime rival in the third quarter.
Makya Kornegay scored six of her 25 points during an 8-2 run to trim the deficit to 38-30 entering the fourth quarter. Kornegay hit a layup and stole a pass for another close scoop with a second left in the third.
Nora Williams, who tossed in 16 for the Tigers, matched her by scoring six straight in the fourth. She hit two charity tosses to start the period and two more at the 4:26 mark.
In between, the senior scored off a drive to the iron and off an in-bounds pass.
The six-point spurt lifted JK to a 47-32 advantage.
East Duplin then went on an 11-0 run to get within seven points at 47-40 with 1:02 to play.
The Panthers got back into the game because of turnovers created by their full-court pressure.
JK improved to 3-6 overall, yet 2-0 in ECC play.
“In the fourth quarter, Emma (Avent), Nora (Williams) and TaLaizia (Newkirk) played like seniors,” said JK coach Williams. “When we got up by 12 or 13 they started changing defenses we went into a little bit of a panic.
“Credit East Duplin because they kept digging, kept fighting and were more aggressive. Their press bothered us and that was strange because we’ve handled pressure well this year. But some of that also goes to the fact it’s a county rivalry.”
Panthers’ coach Mark Lane didn’t enjoy the first half, but came away impressed with his team’s effort and play.
“I was disappointed in our play in the first half, particularly our defense,” Lane said. “But James Kenan also hit some shots. I loved how we fought and battled back, showing signs we know how to compete.
“We still got in a hurry too many times because of our lack of basketball maturity. With this group, I’m happy to be at the end with a chance to win it. That’s all I could ask for. We’re competing and growing and getting better.”
ED’s Williams hit two jump shots to put her team up 6-3 in the first quarter. Newkirk had a rebound basket and jumper later in the period to open the lead to 13-7.
JK’s Avent was on all-access in the second, opening with a driving score and 3-pointer. A fade-away by Williams at the 6:05 mark made it 24-9.
A mini-streak by ED – in which Kornegay scored a pair of buckets and Sallie Hatcher a long jumper and 3-pointer – cut their deficit to 34-22.
But Williams’ layup at the buzzer was a reminder that James Kenan was in control.
“It was a really good win,” said JK coach Williams. “We got some big minutes out of (Railei) Mouton, (Latonia) Mason, (Lillie) Kornegay and Tytianna (Wilson), who has been steady for us.
“East Duplin’s whipped our butts for awhile and we’re playing a little of a rebooted team.
But we beat a coach who really know what he’s doing.”
Hoops Notebook
East Duplin has no seniors on its roster. In most seasons, it would be a junior varsity roster with the exception of Kornegay, a freshman, and Hatcher, a sophomore. Lane is doing far more teaching than coaching in any of his previous 14 seasons. He has a 255-84 career mark and he’s not even worried that this will be his worst season record-wise.
JK has six seniors but also five sophomores. While JK’s teams have forced ED into “ugly games” in the past few years, the Panthers were experienced and able to adjust, generally resulting in lopsided wins.
The two teams meet again Jan. 21 in Beulaville.
This week, the Tigers were to host North Lenoir (11-3, 2-0) on Tuesday and travel to Jacksonville to face Southwest Onlsow (11-1, 2-1) on Friday.
East Duplin (2-8, 0-3) hosts South Lenoir (7-5, 1-1) on Tuesday and host Clinton (8-2) today (Thursday).
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com