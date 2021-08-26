Give yourself a star if you’ve not missed a major news story in your neck of the woods in the past 16-18 months.
You know, an important event, be it water, fire, or storm related, or merely an unusual emergency situation that was birthed from the world-changing Covid-19 pandemic.
Because let’s face it, horrible events during this time seemed like daily forays into the strange I-never-heard-of-that-before items that quite frankly were difficult to keep up with.
I found out about my biggest missed shocker last Wednesday.
Here’s how it played out in my mind.
Driving to the James Kenan-North Duplin soccer opener for both schools, I felt the game would be a mismatch—given JK was 8-1 in the spring and beaten only by the 2A state champion, and 1A North Duplin did not field a team in the postponed season.
But I was excited to see some of the new Rebel faces and of course, watch the Tigers’ three wild-horses strikers – Yahir Benegas and the Augustine brothers – sprint past midfielders like triple-crown winners and crash the goal.
Their long legs, arms and physiques allowed them to both play physical and use their soccer skills in soccer’s red zone.
I noticed Maken Augustine tearing down the sideline as I gazed over the lineup card.
Then Makenley Augustine got into my camera’s frame in the first minute of play.
But where was Benegas?
Perhaps he got a new hair style?
Or lost or gained weight?
Perturbed I could not find Duplin’s Elite Player of the Year in the spring, I asked about his whereabouts on the sideline.
My heart fell six feet below the sod when I heard he was killed in an automobile accident earlier this year.
I had zero time to process this, much less be embarrassed I did not know about this news event.
I have a minor excuse, though. I was interim news editor in addition to sports editor for two months.
Nonetheless I felt that everyone on the field had worked through this awful fatality in which a rising senior died near his home.
I kept looking for him to run out of the corner of the field.
Everyone there had that emotion months ago.
And thus I bring this story to anyone who missed it, although I hate being the middle man for the pain it brings.
“Strong, fast and ferocious only begins to describe Yahir Benegas,” I wrote when he became Duplin’s Elite Mr. Soccer, an honor he never found out because it was printed on June 17.
His 29 goals made him an all-state 2A player as voted on by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.
JK bombed ND 13-0 on an extremely humid 90-degree afternoon.
The Tigers had moved on. I was in the past and then asked myself all the “why” questions.
Yet Benegas’ teammates have not forgotten him.
“He was our captain… So everything we do this year is for him,” Makenley Augustine said, trying to piece his thoughts together. “We’ve got to give it 100 percent for him.”
The Augustines combined for eight goals and also dished out four assists. They will truly be a hard duo to stop this fall.
Yet James Kenan is not the same without Benegas, who seemed to fly through the air with the greatest of ease and always land on his feet, even while his foes watched him in a blur.
“It’s weird,” Maken Augustine said as he started to talk about the absence of Benegas, and he too was struggling for the right words and emotions. “He was faster (than me) and knew how to read me, where I would go, how far it would take me to get to a certain point.
“Yes, we miss him.”
Maken Augustine was a first-team all-county player in the spring who scored 18 goals. He’s a really good player.
And coaches and fans saw a similar path for spring second-teamer Makenley Augustine, who had gotten less playing time up front because of the 1-2 punch of his brother and Benegas.
But a key player has not yet returned to the field—senior Adrian Capistan, a super-skilled and savvy midfielder who often set the tone for possession during a game. He scored 14 goals last season and played unselfishly.
JK coach Mitchell Quinn was hoping “Cap” would change his mind and return. He said it might help him to deal with “everyone’s loss.”
And perhaps better late than not at all I will say that he was one of, if not the best player, I have seen in Duplin in the past seven years. He had every skill of smaller players and strength, too. He was a smart player who took chances, took charge and you always felt he left it all on the field.
JK will miss Defensive Player of the Year Luis Meraz and middies Lexy Herrerra and Jose Luis Osorio, a threesome who also made the Duplin’s Elite first team in the spring.
But Benegas gave the Tigers something no one else seemed to have.
“He had Division I talent,”said Wallace-Rose Hill coach Rodrigo Diaz.
JK will win a lot of games this fall.
Yet it will still be nearly impossible to not say, “But what if Benegas were here?”
At least for me.