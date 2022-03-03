DURHAM – James Kenan coach Kenny Williams had the script for an upset.
He had his daughter Nora as a steadying and productive influence and junior guard Ron’Nyia Joyner and TaLaizia Newkirk watching out for her side of the floor in the paint.
But the No. 23-seed Tigers’ upset bid fell short in the fourth quarter as No. 10 North Carolina School of Science and Math rallied from a nine-point deficit for a 62-52 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.
James Kenan’s mounting fouls were key to the Unicorns’ comeback.
“I was proud of our effort and the way we executed the game plan right from the tip,” the Tigers’ coach said. “The change in how it was being called forced us to have to go another route, but the girls did a nice job adjusting and kept at it.
“In the end, we weren’t able to overcome all of the obstacles that popped up throughout the game. That will be the next step we need to take as a program and that is hopefully what the returning girls will carry with them into the off-season.’
James Kenan, which played several schools in the playoffs as non-conference match-ups, came out and controlled the tempo as Williams and Joyner started the engine with hoops.
Emma Avent and Rachel Blanchard produced another bucket with classic teamwork.
Williams zipped in a 3-pointer and Joyner a layup in the half-court set and just like that it was 10-0.
A Williams jump shot and Joyner’s steal and layup pushed it to 15-6.
The Unicorns came back in the final three minutes of the first quarter with an 8-2 spree to trim it to 17-14 heading into the second.
NCSSM tied it 19-all as the two teams exchanged the lead before a 3-pointer and a layup gave it a 26-23 edge.
The Tigers responded with excellent team ball the final four minutes of the half as the hustle of Blanchard, LaTonia Mason’s free-throw shooting and work from Williams rewarded Newkirk, and JK led 32-30 at halftime.
“From our scouting report, we felt if we could get some pressure on them, we would be in good shape,” coach Williams said. “It seemed to be working pretty well until the way the game was being officiated seemed to change, forcing us to back off a bit.”
James Kenan was till up 14-5 when Nora Williams picked up her second foul midway of the first quarter.
“This was the first of several times in the game when foul calls stymied our momentum and let them back in it,” said the coach. “In the second, it was foul trouble for Avent that hurt us as she picked up her third and had to go to the bench for the remainder of the half.”
Tigers keep
fire going
Conventional wisdom, if merely by the numbers, said NCSSM would return to its home floor and turn on its afterburners.
Not so fast.
JK’s offense was hotter than grandpa’s wood stove.
Williams calmly canned a trifecta.
Avent picked the pocket of an opponent and drove for a deuce.
Then Joyner hit a runner in the lane.
JK had taken the victory torch and led 39-30 with a lot of action still to come.
“Avent picked up her fourth on possibly the worst call I’ve seen all year,” Williams said. “Once again, this killed our advantage and momentum.
“The combination of the foul trouble and having to play in masks for the first time in several months caught up to us at the end. It didn’t help that we never got (Railei) Mouton back from concussion protocol and our guard rotation was already thin as a result.”
Newkirk had a pair of hoops, but NCSSM scored eight of the next 11 points to get within 46-44.
The Unicorns tied it 50-50 and took the lead on their next possession, near the five-minute mark of the fourth.
Coming together,
drifting away
The final four minutes were all about the home team, which increased its intensity while the Tigers were running out of fuel.
On one possession, JK missed four shots and then threw the ball away.
NCSSM upped its game and started hitting shots it had missed earlier.
The transition happened quickly as the Unicorns came together and the Tigers drifted away.
Williams hit for 14 points and had 13 boards in the final game of her four-year career.
Joyner netted 13 and Newkirk nine.