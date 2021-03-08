WARSAW— Comeback Tigers.
Times five.
And four times in the second half.
That’s the improbable way James Kenan rallied to beat 3A White Oak by the preposterous score of 56-50 Friday night at Bill Taylor Field.
The Tigers trailed 28-24 at halftime and had to retake the lead four times in the last two periods to push their record to 2-0 heading into East Central 2A Conference play Friday at Wallace-Rose Hill.
The previous Monday, Kenan beat 3A Eastern Wayne 37-27 (see the story in this issue), also rallying to win 37-27.
“These games were fun, especially since we got two wins!” said JK’s returning head coach Ken Avent Jr. “The kids have been working hard, playing hard, which is really good since most are so young.”
The combined 106 points Friday is second-highest in the JK’s 65 seasons. It trails 109 in 2012, when Kenan won a third-round playoff over Red Springs 68-41.
Another unusual aspect was that the Tigers made good on two-point conversions after all seven touchdowns, with each conversion on the ground. Morrisey got four of them and Bostic three. The Vikings also went for two each time and made four of seven. The week before, JK converted only one of six.
Junior quarterback Andrew Pender ran for four touchdowns, the longest 12 yards, which was the game-winner with 1:21 remaining.
Another junior, running back Andrew Kornegay, scored twice and led the team with 112 yards rushing on 16 carries (7.0 average). Senior Dajon Morrisey ran for 72 yards on 11 attempts (6.5), and sophomore Manny Bostic had 68 on 13 (5.2).
White Oak’s dynamic QB Sidney Lee ran and threw for three touchdowns each.
Fireworks in 4th
James Kenan trailed 36-32 entering the fourth quarter, but Pender scored on the first play from four yards, and Dajon Morrisey—whose 18-yard run helped set up the score—ran the conversion for a 40-36 lead.
The Vikings’ Lee then had a 68-yard run into the end zone scratched on a penalty—he’d broken a 60-yard TD run that counted on the first play of the game. This time he came back with a 51-yard sprint that set up a 44-40 score.
James Kenan sophomore Elijah Bostic recovered the onside kickoff, and senior Dajon Morrisey had runs of 16 and 11 yards before junior Andrew Kornegay broke a 23-yard touchdown run through the middle. Soph Manny Bostic’s conversion run made it 48-44 Tigers.
Back came the Vikings yet again, recovering the onside kickoff and scoring in three plays on Lee’s 14-yard run. His team led 50-48 with six minutes left.
Kenan needed another boost, and got it when Kornegay returned the kickoff 35 yards to his 42-yard line, then dashed 27 yards to the enemy 31 on first down.
Pender ran a keeper for the final 12 yards at 1:21, and Manny Bostic stuck in the seventh straight two-pointer to make it 56-50.
But it wasn’t quite over, not with the electric Lee sure to have the ball in his hands.
On fourth-and-eight from his 41-yard line, Lee was flushed from the passing pocket to the right, into his open-field danger zone.
But JK junior Robert Johnson gave chase and grabbed his jersey, and freshman Desmond Player helped finish the tackle—and White Oak’s chances—at the Vikings’ 35.
The Tigers recovered from their early 6-0 deficit with three-yard TDs by Manny Bostic and Kornegay to go up 16-6. Pender added a two-yard push for 24-14, but Lee’s third TD pass brought White Oak’s 28-24 lead at the break.
O-line keys wins
“The offensive line won both games for us, no question,” Avent said. “We only have three seniors in there, so we’re building for fall.”
The seven-man front has center George Garner (senior), guards D’Vanté King (senior) and Tristan Diaz (freshman), tackles Logan Cavenaugh (senior) and Aiden Venecia (sophomore), and tight ends Josh Wiliams (junior) and Mason Brown (sophomore).
Avent has stripped his early-season offense to a conservative run-oriented formation. The linemen are tight, with Pender under center and three backs no wider than the ends. Almost every run is between the double tight ends.
“We’ll spread things some on offense as we go along,” Avent said, “because Pender is gonna be great. But right now we’re sorta starting over with our youth.” Last year he threw for 1,404 yards and seven touchdowns, with 57 percent completions.
Notebook
• Avent passed is father, Ken Avent Sr., on the family list of victories. Junior is 173-56 (.755) in his 17-plus seasons overall, and Senior was 172-105 (.621). Avent Jr.’s mark at JK is 122-31 (.797).
• White Oak led total offense 420-342 and passing 108-0. JK led rushing 342-312, first downs 26-15 and offensive plays 72-50.
• The Tigers lost the night’s two turovers, a fumble and an interception.
• JK’s lone senior starter on defense Friday was two-way lineman D’Vanté King.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com and at 910-554-9059.