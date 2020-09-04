The yellow blossoms are on display across a huge and rolling pumpkin patch along my drive to work. Interestingly, this is the time of year when the word “pumpkin” is mostly used in reference to foods that contain no pumpkin at all.
If I were a pumpkin farmer, I might be upset about that.
Pumpkin spice, not to be confused with the orange winter squash, has made its way into everything from breakfast bars and beer to peanut butter. There is even such a thing as Pumkpin Spice Spam. I kid you not.
Not so many years ago, pumpkin spice —a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves and allspice — was used almost exclusively as a flavoring for pumpkin pie. Most of us experienced it during Thanksgiving and Christmas, and that was about it for the year.
According to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, the pumpkin market is regarded as limited and seasonal. Sales of pumpkin-spice-flavored food, however, increased nearly 80 percent between 2011 and 2015, according to Nielsen, a global marketing research firm.
I believe it. I was working at The Daily Reflector during those years, and the excitement would build each holiday season as everyone in the newsroom anticipated the wonderful creations possibly coming our way from Krispy Kreme.
We would announce on our food page the famous doughnut maker’s special holiday pastries. In appreciation, they often would deliver several dozen to the newsroom.
Krispy Kreme can do great things with cinnamon, peppermint and various other flavorings. What they have accomplished with pumpkin spice elevates that flavoring to some kind of magic-dust category.
It’s easy to see why doughnuts and other fried goodies are not available in pumpkin-spice varieties for very long. Self-control would become scarce. But what about with healthier foods?
Cheerios is a fine example. If Cinnamon Cheerios can be on the shelf year-round, why not Pumpkin Spice Cheerios. The two run neck-and-neck as my favorite cereal flavors.
One can purchase pumpkin spice in the grocery store and sprinkle it onto cereal or anything else. But the food will lack that certain baked-in quality that has us hooked.
Clearly, pumpkin spice has become the crack cocaine of holiday flavorings. Suppliers have to be careful with such a powerful substance.
My wife, Sharon, handed me a large bag of something labeled “pumpkin pie almonds” the other morning as I was leaving for work. She said that they were too much for her and that I should get rid of them.
Sweet mother of heavenly holiday confections! With coffee, those things could rival Krispy Kreme on a hot-doughnuts-now winter Sunday morning. I had knocked the bag down to six before lunch.
It’s clear to me now that I must avoid pumpkin pie almonds for life or risk losing everything. Either that or buy them by the case — and sell them on the street come April.
