When it comes to home design, farmhouse style represents a total intersection of beauty and practicality, making it no surprise that many are embracing this traditional look today. Whatever architectural style your home is, adding key design elements can help you get in on best aspects of the farmhouse trend. Here are a few renovations to consider:
- An updated porch: Adding a front porch or expanding an existing porch will not only add charming farmhouse-style curb appeal, but also extend your outdoor living area as well. Be sure to take as much care decorating your porch as you would any other room of your home. Include comfy furniture, like rocking chairs and a porch swing, complete with cushions. Add potted plants for a touch of vibrant greenery, lantern wall sconces for illumination and outdoor rugs for coziness. Don’t forget the entryway. Make it more inviting with seasonal wreaths and a cheerful welcome mat.
- Board ‘n’ batten siding: Imparting a rustic, handmade quality to any home, even those built in contemporary styles, “board ‘n’ batten” is a centuries-old siding design that encapsulates the appeal of farmhouse-style homes. The term “batten” refers to the strip of molding placed across the joint between boards. The resulting look boasts an attractive geometry of strong vertical lines balanced by a sense of texture across the horizontal face.
While the look is traditional, you can pair it with the very latest in siding technology. For example, CedarMAX Insulated Siding from ProVia comes in many styles, including board ‘n’ batten. This complete thermal cladding system offers continuous insulation for maximum energy savings. With five times greater impact resistance than regular siding and a weather barrier shield, this is not just a charming aesthetic upgrade, but one that will improve the comfort of your home for years to come.
- Metal roofing: There’s a reason metal roofing plays prominently into the design of authentic farmhouses — they are built to last. That’s truer than ever today, thanks to advances in metal roofing technology. Offering superior color retention, long-term reliability, energy efficiency and environmental friendliness, architectural-grade metal shingle roofing is an upgrade that can add both beauty and value to your home.
In the case of ProVia’s Metal Slate Roofing, which is designed to look like classic quarried slate shingles, you can draw on the beauty of nature in shades of gray and brown while enjoying proven protection from hail, wind, rain and corrosion.
- Interior touches: Restyle your home’s interior to be farmhouse-inspired with a few renovations. Classic looks include neutral walls, such as matte shades of beige, grays and creams; shabby chic furniture (think wicker, distressed wood and reclaimed lumber); and hardwood flooring. Consider dusting off a few hand-me-downs or visiting antique shops and estate sales for one-of-a-kind finds. Above all, be sure to prioritize comfort, warmth and practicality.
To embrace everything that a home should be — an inviting place to gather with friends and family — add farmhouse-style touches to your home, indoors and out.