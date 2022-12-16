121622_rmt_furnace

No one wants to be dealing with a furnace repair or replacement when demand is high and temperatures are low. Take steps now to ensure you’re set for a cozy, comfortable winter season.

 Master 1305/Getty Images

Now that cooler weather is here, homeowners are advised to evaluate their furnace to see if it needs to be serviced or replaced. By planning ahead, you can potentially save money on heating bills or dodge a breakdown in the middle of a cold snap.

According to the experts at Carrier, here’s what you need to know about your home’s heat source: