Today is Sunday, Sept. 13, the 257th day of 2020. There are 109 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Sept. 13, 1788, the Congress of the Confederation authorized the first national election, and declared New York City the temporary national capital.
Ten years ago: Cuba announced it would cast off at least half a million state workers and reduce restrictions on private enterprise to help them find jobs. Japan freed 14 crew members of a Chinese fishing ship nearly a week after their vessel collided with two Japanese patrol boats near disputed southern islets. On the premiere of the 25th and final season of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Winfrey announced the audience would receive trips to Australia. Rafael Nadal won his first U.S. Open title to complete a career Grand Slam, beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Five years ago: Germany introduced temporary border controls to stem the tide of thousands of refugees streaming across its borders. Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in four sets, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, in the U.S. Open final for his 10th Grand Slam title. Basketball Hall of Famer Moses Malone, 60, died in Norfolk, Virginia. Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell was crowned Miss America at the pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
One year ago: Actor Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison and fined $30,000 after pleading guilty to conspiracy and fraud for paying an admissions consultant to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers; Huffman said she took full responsibility and deserved the punishment. (She would be released two days before the end of her sentence.) Eddie Money, one of the top-selling rock stars of the 1970s and 1980s with hits including “Two Tickets to Paradise,” died at the age of 70 in Los Angeles; he had recently announced that he had advanced cancer.
Tomorrow is Monday, Sept. 14, the 258th day of 2020. There are 108 days left in the year.
Monday's Highlight in History: On Sept. 14, 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, New York, of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him.
Ten years ago: Sarah Shourd, one of three American hikers detained by Iran, was freed on $500,000 bail after 410 days in prison. Reggie Bush announced he was forfeiting his 2005 Heisman title, citing a scandal over improper benefits while he was a star running back at Southern California; it was the first time college football’s top award had been relinquished by a recipient. Dodge Morgan, who became the first American to sail around the world without stopping in 1986, died in Boston at age 78.
Five years ago: Ahmed Mohamed, a 14-year-old Muslim boy, was arrested after bringing a homemade clock to MacArthur High School in Irving, Texas, that was mistaken for a possible bomb; police declined to seek any charges. Rowan County, Kentucky, clerk Kim Davis returned to work for the first time since she was jailed for defying a federal court and announced that she would no longer block her deputies from issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump renewed his campaign against illegal immigration, telling a cheering crowd of thousands in Dallas that “it’s disgusting what’s happening to our country.” Fred Deluca, 67, the Subway co-founder who turned a sandwich shop he started as a teenager into the world’s largest fast-food chain, died in New York.
One year ago: The White House announced that Hamza bin Laden, a son of the late al-Qaida leader, had been killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region; he’d become an increasingly prominent figure in al-Qaida. Drone attacks on the world’s largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and a major oil field sparked huge fires and halted about half the supplies from the world’s largest exporter of oil; the Trump administration blamed Iran for the attacks.