Today is Friday, March 5, the 64th day of 2021. There are 301 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On March 5, 1953, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin died after three decades in power.
Ten years ago: Egyptians turned their anger toward ousted President Hosni Mubarak’s internal security apparatus, storming the agency’s main headquarters and other offices.
Five years ago: Bernie Sanders won Democratic caucuses in Kansas and Nebraska, while Hillary Clinton prevailed in Louisiana. Republican Ted Cruz won in Maine and Kansas while Donald Trump was victorious in Louisiana and Kentucky. Ray Tomlinson, 74, inventor of person-to-person email, died in Lincoln, Massachusetts.
One year ago: Palestinian officials closed the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem over fears of the coronavirus. Officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast until passengers and crew could be tested.
a traveler from its previous voyage died of the coronavirus. Two weeks of wild swings in the stock market continued, with the Dow industrials falling 970 points, or 3.6 percent. The Senate passed and sent to the White House an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the virus outbreak. (The only senator to vote against it, Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky, would later become the first senator to test positive for the virus.) Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ended her Democratic presidential campaign after failing to finish higher than third place in any of the 18 states that had voted so far.
Tomorrow is Saturday, March 6, the 65th day of 2021. There are 300 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: On March 6, 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Dred Scott v. Sandford, ruled 7-2 that Scott, a slave, was not an American citizen and therefore could not sue for his freedom in federal court.
Ten years ago: The space shuttle and space station crews hugged goodbye after more than a week together, but saved their most heartfelt farewell for Discovery, which was on its final voyage after nearly three decades.
Five years ago: Former first lady Nancy Reagan died in Los Angeles at age 94. Former President Jimmy Carter announced he no longer needed treatment for cancer, less than seven months after revealing he’d been diagnosed with melanoma that spread to his brain. Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders tangled aggressively in a Democratic presidential debate in Flint, Michigan, over trade, Wall Street influence and more.
One year ago: The number of people infected by the coronavirus worldwide reached 100,000, with more than 3,400 dead. President Donald Trump signed a $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak; it included money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments. Vice President Mike Pence said 21 people on a cruise ship being held off San Francisco had tested positive for the coronavirus. The president announced a major staff overhaul, replacing acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney with Republican Rep. Mark Meadows. The family of jazz pianist McCoy Tyner announced that Tyner, the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet, had died at the age of 81. Former hockey star Henri Richard, who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, died at 84.