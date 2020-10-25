Today is Sunday, Oct. 25, the 299th day of 2020. There are 67 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Oct. 25, 1910, “America the Beautiful,” with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was first published.
Ten years ago: In Indonesia, an earthquake triggered a tsunami off western Sumatra that killed hundreds and destroyed homes, mosques and other buildings.
Five years ago: Declaring that “today is a time of mercy,” Pope Francis closed a historic meeting of bishops that approved an important new direction in welcoming divorced and civilly remarried Catholics into the church. Six people were killed when a Canadian whale-watching boat capsized off Vancouver Island.
One year ago: A 40-day strike that crippled General Motors’ U.S. production came to an end as workers approved a new contract. Maria Butina, a Russian woman convicted in the United States of being a Russian agent, was deported to her home country after serving a prison sentence; the gun-rights activist had sought to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups and promote Russia’s agenda around the time Donald Trump rose to power.
Tomorrow is Monday, Oct. 26, the 300th day of 2020. There are 66 days left in the year.
Monday’s Highlight in History: On October 26th, 1774, the First Continental Congress adjourned in Philadelphia.
Ten years ago: Saddam Hussein’s foreign minister, Tariq Aziz, was sentenced to death for persecuting members of Shiite religious parties under the former regime.
Five years ago: A 7.5-magnitude quake in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan caused extensive damage in neighboring Pakistan and killed around 400 people. The World Health Organization, throwing its global weight behind years of experts’ warnings, declared that processed meats raised the risk of colon and stomach cancer and that red meat was probably harmful, too.
One year ago: Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up during a raid by U.S. special operations forces on his compound in Syria. A Northern California blaze forced evacuation orders and warnings for nearly all of Sonoma County; forecasts of strong winds prompted additional blackouts in the event of damage to power lines. Hollywood producer Robert Evans, who at Paramount Pictures had backed such films as “Chinatown” and “The Godfather,” died at the age of 89. A homemade device that was meant to discharge colorful powder at a “gender reveal” party to celebrate an upcoming birth for an Iowa family instead exploded like a pipe bomb; a 56-year-old relative was killed when she was hit by debris.