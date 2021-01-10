Today is Sunday, Jan. 10, the 10th day of 2021. There are 355 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Jan. 10, 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which argued for American independence from British rule.
Ten years ago: The nation got its first look at Jared Loughner, the accused assailant of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, as a federal judge in Phoenix ordered the 22-year-old suspect held without bail. A judge in Austin, Texas, ordered former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay to serve three years in prison for his money laundering conviction. No. 1 Auburn beat No. 2 Oregon 22-19 on a last-second field goal to win the BCS national title. Singer Margaret Whiting, 86, died in Englewood, New Jersey.
Five years ago: French President Francois Hollande and other dignitaries held a special ceremony to honor those killed in Islamic extremist attacks around Paris in 2015. At the Golden Globes, “The Revenant” won best motion picture drama while “The Martian” was recognized as best comedy film.
One year ago: The Trump administration announced a new wave of sanctions on Iran following the missile strikes earlier in the week from Iran against U.S. bases in Iraq. In the first of a series of contentious votes on gun legislation, state lawmakers in Virginia voted to ban guns at the state Capitol; Democrats held a full majority at the state house for the first time in a generation. Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest-ever one-year salary for a player eligible for arbitration.
he would end up being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the coronavirus-shortened season.
Tomorrow is Monday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2021. There are 354 days left in the year.
Monday’s Highlight in History: On Jan. 11, 2020, health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan reported the first death from what had been identified as a new type of coronavirus; the patient was a 61-year-old man who’d been a frequent customer at a food market linked to the majority of cases there.
Ten years ago: During a public Mass at St. Odilia Catholic Church in Tucson, Arizona, several hundred mourners remembered the victims of the shooting rampage that killed six people and wounded Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. David Nelson, 74, who co-starred on his parents’ popular TV show “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” died in Los Angeles.
Five years ago: Gunmen stormed into a Baghdad mall, killing 18 people; the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Northern Ireland lawmakers appointed Arlene Foster as the first female leader of their unity government. No. 2 Alabama outlasted No. 1 Clemson in a 45-40 victory in the College Football Playoff championship game. Baseball Hall of Famer Monte Irvin, 96, died in Houston. William A. “Bill” Del Monte, the last survivor of the devastating San Francisco earthquake and fire of 1906, died at a retirement home in nearby Marin County at 109 years old.
One year ago: Iran admitted that its military had “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner three days earlier, killing all 176 people aboard; the statement blamed “human error” for the shootdown, which took place just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.