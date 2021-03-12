Today is Friday, March 12, the 71st day of 2021. There are 294 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlights in History: On March 12, 2020, the stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened; the Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%.
Ten years ago: Fifteen passengers were killed when a tour bus returning from a Connecticut casino scraped along a guard rail on the outskirts of New York City, tipped on its side and slammed into a pole that sheared it nearly end to end. (Driver Ophadell Williams was later acquitted of manslaughter and negligent homicide.) A Cuban court found U.S. contractor Alan Gross guilty of bringing satellite phones and other communication equipment to Cuba illegally while working on a USAID-funded democracy-building program and sentenced him to 15 years in prison. (Cuba released Gross in December 2014).
Five years ago: Ted Cruz won most of the delegates at stake in Republican county conventions in Wyoming; Marco Rubio won the GOP presidential caucuses in Washington, D.C.
One year ago: The White House said President Donald Trump had no plans to be tested for the coronavirus or go into quarantine, even though a Brazilian official who attended weekend events with Trump in Florida had tested positive. Trump said he was temporarily halting his campaign rallies. The NCAA canceled its basketball tournaments after earlier planning to play in empty arenas. The NHL joined the NBA in suspending play. Major League Baseball delayed the start of its season by at least two weeks. New York’s governor ordered Broadway theaters to shut down for a month; all gatherings of more than 500 people were temporarily banned. (The theaters remain closed.) Disneyland in California said it would close for the rest of March. (The park has yet to reopen.) Studios announced that the release of major films, including “Mulan,” would be delayed because of the virus.
Tomorrow is Saturday, March 13, the 72nd day of 2021. There are 293 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: On March 13, 1933, banks in the U.S. began to reopen after a “holiday” declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Ten years ago: The estimated death toll from Japan’s earthquake and tsunami climbed past 10,000 as authorities raced to combat the threat of multiple nuclear reactor meltdowns while hundreds of thousands of people struggled to find food and water. The NCAA men’s basketball selection committee released its 68-team draw which included a record 11 teams from the Big East.
Five years ago: A Kurdish woman blew herself up in a car at a busy transport hub in Ankara, Turkey, killing 37 people in an attack claimed by TAK, also known as the Kurdish Freedom Falcons.
One year ago: President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, freeing up money and resources for state and local governments to fight the outbreak. Stocks clawed back some of their losses on Wall Street and in Europe a day after the market’s worst session in more than three decades. Delta Air Lines said it would cut its passenger-carrying capacity by 40% to handle an unprecedented drop in air travel demand.
Louisiana became the first state to delay a presidential primary because of the virus; the April 4 primary was delayed until June 20. (It was later delayed a second time, to July 11.)