Today is Tuesday, July 21, the 203rd day of 2020. There are 163 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On July 21, 1925, the so-called “Monkey Trial” ended in Dayton, Tennessee, with John T. Scopes found guilty of violating state law for teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (The conviction was later overturned on a technicality.)
Ten years ago: A triumphant President Barack Obama signed into law the most sweeping overhaul of U.S. lending and high finance rules since the 1930s.
Five years ago: The Defense Department said a U.S. airstrike in Syria on July 8, 2015 had killed Muhsin al-Fadhli, a key figure in the Khorasan Group, a dangerous al-Qaida offshoot. Ohio Gov. John Kasich became the 16th notable Republican contestant to enter the U.S. 2016 presidential race. After a nearly decade-long steroids prosecution, Barry Bonds emerged victorious when federal prosecutors dropped what was left of their criminal case against the career home runs leader.
One year ago: Clashes involving Hong Kong’s protest movement escalated violently, with police launching tear gas at protesters who didn’t disband after a march, and subway riders being attacked by masked assailants who appeared to be targeting the pro-democracy demonstrators. Disney’s photorealistic remake of “The Lion King” wiped out opening-weekend box office records for the month of July, while “Avengers: Endgame” crept past Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time. As a sellout crowd cheered him on, Irishman Shane Lowry won the British Open by six shots at Royal Portrush, a course in Northern Ireland that had last hosted the Open in 1951.