Today is Sunday, July 26, the 208th day of 2020. There are 158 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On July 26, 2002, the Republican-led House voted, 295-132, to create an enormous Homeland Security Department in the biggest government reorganization in decades.
Ten years ago: A U.N.-backed tribunal sentenced the Khmer Rouge’s chief jailer, Kaing Guek Eav (gang guhk eew), to 35 years for overseeing the deaths of up to 16,000 people in Cambodia, with 16 years shaved off for time already served, reducing his sentence to 19 years. A Spanish man who’d undergone the world’s first full face transplant appeared before TV cameras; the 31-year-old, identified only as “Oscar,” thanked his doctors and the family of the donor. Matt Garza pitched the first no-hitter in Tampa Bay Rays history, beating the Detroit Tigers 5-0.
Five years ago: Closing out a historic visit to the land of his father’s birth, President Barack Obama told Kenyans that their country was at a crossroads, and he urged them to “choose the path to progress” by continuing to root out corruption, eliminate income inequality and be more inclusive of women and girls. In a rare Sunday session, senior Senate Republicans lined up to rebuke Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz — without mentioning him by name — for harshly criticizing Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Chris Froome won his second Tour de France in three years. True crime author Ann Rule, 83, died in Burien, Washington. Bobbi Kristina Brown, the 22-year-old daughter of singer Whitney Houston, died in hospice care six months after she was found face-down in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta townhome.
One year ago: The Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to tap billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico. U.S. regulators approved T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of rival Sprint, despite fears of higher prices and job cuts. U.S. officials said Iran had test-launched a medium-range ballistic missile inside its borders, defying Trump administration demands that it curtail the weapon program.
Tomorrow is Monday, July 27, the 209th day of 2020. There are 157 days left in the year.
Monday’s Highlight in History: On July 27, 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case.
Ten years ago: BP announced that its much-criticized chief executive, Tony Hayward, would be replaced by Robert Dudley as the company reported a record quarterly loss and set aside $32.2 billion to cover the costs of the massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Canadian character actor Maury Chaykin died in Toronto on his 61st birthday.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama, during a visit to Ethiopia, unleashed a blistering and belittling rebuke of Republican White House hopefuls, calling their attack on his landmark nuclear deal with Iran “ridiculous if it weren’t so sad.” The Boy Scouts of America ended its blanket ban on gay adult leaders while allowing church-sponsored Scout units to maintain the exclusion for religious reasons.
One year ago: President Donald Trump described the Baltimore-area congressional district represented by one of his chief Democratic critics, Elijah Cummings, as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” Russian police cracked down fiercely on demonstrators in central Moscow, beating some and arresting more than 1,000 who were protesting the exclusion of opposition candidates on the ballot for Moscow city council. A balcony inside a nightclub in South Korea collapsed, killing two people and injuring 16 others, including American and other athletes at the world swimming championships. The Boston Red Sox announced that former star David Ortiz had been released from Massachusetts General Hospital, where he’d had surgery after being shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic.