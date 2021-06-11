Today is Friday, June 11, the 162nd day of 2021. There are 203 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On June 11, 1993, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that people who commit “hate crimes” motivated by bigotry may be sentenced to extra punishment.
Ten years ago: Rejecting calls by Democratic leaders for him to resign in a sexting scandal, Rep. Anthony Weiner instead announced he was seeking professional treatment and asking for a leave of absence from Congress. (Weiner ended up resigning.)
Five years ago: Queen Elizabeth II and her family marked her official 90th birthday with a parade, a colorful military ceremony and an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
One year ago: Louisville, Kentucky, banned the use of “no-knock” warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor, who’d been fatally shot by officers who burst into her home. San Francisco’s mayor said city police officers would stop responding to non-criminal activities such as disputes between neighbors and reports about homeless people; they would be replaced on those calls by trained, unarmed professionals. Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation’s top military officer, said he’d been wrong to walk in uniform with President Donald Trump past protesters who’d been cleared from Lafayette Park to a photo op outside a church. Two Florida amusement parks, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, reopened, but with reservations required to limit crowds amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.