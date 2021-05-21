Today is Friday, May 21, the 141st day of 2021. There are 224 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On May 21, 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.
Ten years ago: Shackleford won the Preakness, holding off a late charge from Kentucky Derby-winner Animal Kingdom to win as a 12-1 underdog.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama departed on a weeklong, 16,000-mile trip to Asia, part of his effort to pay more attention to the region and boost economic and security cooperation. The U.S. conducted a drone strike in Afghanistan that killed Taliban leader Mullah Mansour.
One year ago: President Donald Trump visited a Ford Motor Co. plant outside Detroit that had been repurposed to manufacture ventilators; he did not publicly wear a face mask but said he had worn one while out of public view. A Michigan judge sided with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a challenge by Republican lawmakers to her authority to order sweeping restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak. The government said nearly 39 million Americans had been thrown out of a job since the coronavirus crisis began. A sharply divided Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was released from federal prison to serve the rest of his sentence at home because of the pandemic. (Cohen would briefly return to prison in July, but was set free by a judge who said his return to prison was retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump.)
Tomorrow is Saturday, May 22, the 142nd day of 2021. There are 223 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
Ten years ago: A tornado devastated Joplin, Missouri, with winds up to 250 mph, claiming at least 159 lives and destroying about 8,000 homes and businesses.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama arrived in Vietnam, making him the third sitting president to visit the country since the end of the war.
One year ago: President Donald Trump labeled houses of worship as “essential” and called on governors to let them reopen; he threatened to “override” governors who defied him. As Americans headed into the Memorial Day weekend, health officials urged them to follow social distancing and other measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. In a radio interview, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden suggested that African Americans who backed President Donald Trump “ain’t black”; he later said he “should not have been so cavalier.” A Pakistani airliner crashed near the airport in Karachi, killing 97 of the 99 people on board. “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to paying half a million dollars into the University of Southern California as part of a college admissions bribery scheme. (Loughlin would spend two months behind bars; Giannulli began a five-month sentence in November 2020 and was released to home confinement in April 2021.)