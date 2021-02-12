Today is Friday, Feb. 12, the 43rd day of 2021. There are 322 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Feb. 12, 1973, Operation Homecoming began as the first release of American prisoners of war from the Vietnam conflict took place.
Ten years ago: Thousands of Algerians defied government warnings and dodged barricades in their capital, demanding democratic reforms; demonstrations continued in Yemen as well. Death claimed actors Betty Garrett, 91, and Kenneth Mars, 75.
Five years ago: Pope Francis, while en route to Mexico, embraced Patriarch Kirill during a stopover in Cuba in the first-ever meeting between a pontiff and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church. New York Mets reliever Jenrry Mejia (HEN’-ree me-HEE’-uh) became the first player to receive a lifetime ban under Major League Baseball’s drug agreement after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance for the third time.
One year ago: Holland America Line said a cruise ship, the MS Westerdam, which had been barred from docking by four governments because of fears of the coronavirus, would arrive the next day in Cambodia. In Japan, officials confirmed 39 new cases on a cruise ship that had been quarantined at Yokohama, bringing the total number of cases on the Diamond Princess to 174. A second case of coronavirus was confirmed in the U.S. among evacuees from China; the person had been aboard a flight from Wuhan that arrived the previous week at a military base in Southern California. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, the last remaining African American candidate in the Democratic presidential field, ended his campaign after his late bid failed to catch fire.
Tomorrow is Saturday, Feb. 13, the 44th day of 2021. There are 321 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: On Feb. 13, 2016, Justice Antonin Scalia, the influential conservative and most provocative member of the U.S. Supreme Court, was found dead at a private residence in the Big Bend area of West Texas; he was 79. During a Republican presidential debate that evening in South Carolina, the candidates, with the exception of Jeb Bush, insisted that President Barack Obama should let his successor nominate Scalia’s replacement. (Obama nominated Merrick Garland; Senate Republicans refused to advance the nomination, which expired the following January.)
Ten years ago: Egypt’s military leaders dissolved parliament, suspended the constitution and promised elections in moves cautiously welcomed by protesters who’d helped topple President Hosni Mubarak. Lady Antebellum was the big winner at the Grammys with five awards, including record and song of the year for the band’s yearning crossover ballad “Need You Now,.”
Five years ago: On his first full day in Mexico, Pope Francis issued a tough-love message to the country’s political and church elites, telling them they had a duty to provide their people with security, justice and courageous pastoral care.
One year ago: China reported a surge in deaths and infections from the coronavirus after changing the way the count was tallied; the number of confirmed cases neared 60,000.
with more than 1,300 deaths. Japan announced the country’s first death from the coronavirus, a woman in her 80s, and said the number of cases on a quarantined cruise ship had reached 218. The cruise ship MS Westerdam, which had been stranded at sea for about two weeks after being refused entry by four Asian governments, docked in Cambodia, where passengers were given health checks. Attorney General William Barr told ABC that President Donald Trump’s tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and open cases “make it impossible for me to do my job.”