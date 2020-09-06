Today is Sunday, Sept. 6, the 250th day of 2020. There are 116 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Sept. 6, 1997, a public funeral was held for Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey in London, six days after her death in a car crash in Paris.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama rolled out a long-term jobs program that would have exceeded $50 billion to rebuild roads, railways and runways, and coupled it with a blunt campaign-season assault accusing Republicans of causing Americans’ hard economic times. (The proposal ended up being blocked by Senate Republicans.)
Five years ago: Guatemala held its general election; with no presidential candidate winning more than 50 percent of the vote, there was a runoff the following month that was won by former TV comedian Jimmy Morales.
One year ago: Zimbabwe’s president announced that Robert Mugabe, the country’s former leader who was forced to resign after a 37-year rule, had died at the age of 95; he had taken power after white minority rule ended in 1980. A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
forcing people to climb to their attics. Hundreds of desperate hurricane survivors gathered at the port on the Bahamian island of Grand Abaco in hopes of getting off the devastated island. U.S. health officials again urged people to stop vaping until officials figured out why some were coming down with serious breathing illnesses.
Tomorrow is Monday, Sept. 7, the 251st day of 2020. There are 115 days left in the year.
Monday’s Highlight in History: On September 7, 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.
Ten years ago: A Chinese fishing trawler and two Japanese patrol boats collided near disputed islands in the East China Sea, further straining relations between Beijing and Tokyo. Lucius Walker, 80, who’d led an annual pilgrimage of aid volunteers to Cuba in defiance of the nearly half century U.S. trade embargo, died in New York.
Five years ago: Hillary Clinton, interviewed by The Associated Press during a campaign swing through Iowa, said she did not need to apologize for using a private email account and server while at the State Department because “what I did was allowed.” Courting unions on Labor Day, President Barack Obama denounced Republicans for a “constant attack on working Americans,” telling a rally in Boston that he was using his executive power to force federal contractors to give paid sick leave to their employees. Former child star Dickie Moore, 89, died in Connecticut.
One year ago: President Donald Trump said he had canceled a secret weekend meeting at Camp David with Taliban and Afghan leaders, just days before the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, after a bombing in the past week in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier. India’s lunar lander crashed on the surface of the moon, where it was supposed to deploy a rover to search for signs of water; a successful landing would have made India just the fourth country to land a vessel on the lunar surface. Nineteen-year-old Bianca Andreescu won her first Grand Slam title, beating Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the U.S. Open. After being released by the Oakland Raiders without playing a regular season game, wide receiver Antonio Brown was signed by the New England Patriots. (The Patriots would release Brown two weeks later after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.)