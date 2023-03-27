Today's Games Mar 27, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGESBASEBALLUNCW at East Carolina, 6 p.m.WOMEN’S GOLFEast Carolina at Golfweek IntercollegiateHIGH SCHOOLSBASEBALLJohn Paul II at Greenfield, 4 p.m.D.H. Conley at South Central, 6:30 p.m.Havelock at J.H. Rose, 6:30 p.m.Greene Central at Ayden-Grifton, 7 p.m.Washington at Farmville Central, 7 p.m.North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe, 7 p.m.SOFTBALLD.H. Conley at South Central, 5 p.m.Havelock at J.H. Rose, 5 p.m.Greene Central at Ayden-Grifton, 7 p.m.Washington at Farmville Central, 7 p.m.North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe, 7 p.m.GIRLS’ SOCCERD.H. Conley at South Central, 6 p.m.Farmville Central at Greene Central, 6 p.m.John Paul II at Greenfield, 6 p.m.North Pitt at Washington, 6 p.m.Havelock at J.H. Rose, 6 p.m.BOYS’ TENNISAyden-Grifton at Farmville Central, 4 p.m.SouthWest Edgecombe at Greene Central, 4 p.m.Washington at North Pitt, 4 p.m.Northside Jacksonville at J.H. Rose, 4 p.m.BOYS’ GOLFD.H. Conley at Havelock, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports City Planning Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022