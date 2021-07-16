The Tar Heel Little League 10-12 team helped Greenville complete a trifecta of state titles this week when the 10-12s took down Winston-Salem National L.L., 3-2, to win the the third state championship of the week for the city.
Unlike the 8-10 and 9-11 teams, however, this Tar Heel club will advance to the Little League Baseball Southeast Regional tournament in Warner Robbins, Ga., starting Aug. 6.
This is Tar Heel’s 11th 10-12 state title and 28th state title in Greenville history in all age groups. It is the first time since 2017 that Greenville has won all three age divisions’ state titles in the same year.
Team member names were not available.