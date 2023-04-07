We are twenty months away from the 2024 elections and already candidates for governor have declared they are running. In a normal cycle, candidates are spending these months quietly trying to determine their viability, contacting potential donors and supporters, talking to consultants and developing position strategies long before ever making public declarations.

The big noise and emphasis in 2024 will obviously be the presidential race, so some of the announced candidacies might be attempting to get some attention and name recognition before the national political tsunami takes all the air in the room.