...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
During the month of July, which is Fuel Safety Month, advocates are reminding everyone to stay safe while pumping and using fuel.
“Gas prices are high and you may be cutting back, but you’ll still be using gas, diesel and kerosene, and accidents can still happen,” said Dan Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development for Scepter, the leader in fuel containers. “It’s important to follow basic fuel safety practices, at the pump, at home and on weekend adventures.”
To help people stay safe around fuel, Scepter offers some basic tips:
Never use gas to start grills or a bonfire, kill pests or as a cleaning agent.
Never smoke near a fuel container or place it near an open flame, even if it’s empty. Gas fumes are invisible and are still potentially dangerous. One spark can cause gasoline vapors to ignite.
Keep children and pets away from fuel pumps, fuel containers and running equipment.
Use the right container: red for gasoline, blue for kerosene, yellow for diesel.
Do not remove or alter the flame mitigation device (FMD) inside the opening of the fuel container in any way.
Inspect fuel containers for leaks and cracks before each fill-up. If there are any signs of aging, carefully dispose of the container and purchase a new one with essential safety features. For example, the rugged Scepter SmartControl fuel containers for gasoline, kerosene and diesel fuels feature controllable flow, child safety features and are designed to substantially exceed ASTM and CPSC minimum standards. Additionally, all Scepter portable fuel containers in the United States already include FMDs certified to the ASTM F3326 standard.
Place fuel containers on the ground during filling to avoid sparks from static electricity and spills inside the vehicle.
Only fill containers to the fill line to allow for expansion with changing temperatures.
Before pouring from a fuel can that has expanded in the summer heat, point the can away and vent by activating the release button while upright. Modern containers are designed to remain sealed to protect the environment from emissions and keep fuel fresh longer.
Wipe up any spills immediately.
When filling up equipment, do it outside to avoid breathing in fumes.
Never fill an engine that is running or still hot from recent use.
Store fuel containers in a dry, well-ventilated place, outside the living space of your home and away from furnaces, water heaters, direct sunlight and other sources of heat.
“We want everyone to have a safe summer, and that starts with raising awareness of best safety practices around fuel,” says Marshall. “Taking the time to brush up on these precautions can help keep people, pets and property safe.”