I am the first to tell you to always throw a top water bait but this is the year of the cicada which means top water will be king.
Cicadas are the pesky insect that comes out pretty much every year some and climbs the trees making lots of noise before sprouting wings and flying down to the ground.
What is special about this year is every 17 years they have a huge batch and this year is it according to those science guys. Millions of cicadas are going to hatch which makes buzz baits the king of top water.
The cicada hatch of 17 years ago made some amazing memories for me and my son on the Potomac River when we could pull up to almost any wooded shore line with a buzz bait and catch 10 or so before moving on to a better bank down the creek.
A black or chartreuse bait worked best and will work this year but now we have the Whooper Plopper in a black pattern with white stripes. The Whopper Plopper has been popular over the last couple of years but this year it should shine above all the rest.
You want to cast the bait towards the bank, under a tree branch if you can, then pause it for a second or two.
This will make it look like it fell out of the tree then pull the rod tip quickly and start your retrieve. While reeling the bait make it twitch and pause using the rod to create an erratic action.
It will be too much for the largemouth to resist and the strikes will be awesome. So remember to pack a buzz bait or a Whopper Plopper with you next time you hit the water.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore guys have been putting in some rough days with the wind lately but the problem is the warm water moved too far offshore to chase the tunas.
The good news is the kings have been biting pretty good at about 5 or 6 miles out with some days farther than others.
The cobia have also started to show up in our area with Oregon Inlet giving the best bite then they moved south to around Rodanthe. They will move miles in a day looking for the right water temp and color.
Buck tails in loud colors are the go to bait here and it is a sight fishing adventure you will always remember.
On the beaches the point is still king of the bull drum if you can find a place to fish.
Night time seems to work best but the mullet bite is up and down the beach right now. I got out to Oregon Inlet for a few hours and the quality of fish was amazing with most of the fish reaching 12 to 14 inches.
Mike Sweeney is a an outdoor columnist for the Elizabeth City Daily Advance. He can be reached at fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com
or on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.