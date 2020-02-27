On Wednesday, the final steel beam was placed on the partially constructed East Carolina University Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building, marking a historical milestone.
To celebrate, ECU held a “topping out” ceremony for community members, students, faculty and staff at the building’s location near Tenth and Cotanche Streets.
The building is scheduled to open in August 2021.
According to Rodgers Builders’ superintendent Mark Lindsay, the celebration signifies, “construction is right on time.”
ECU’s Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson spoke to community members, dignitaries and construction workers attending Wednesday’s ceremony.
He said the building’s location will serve as a gateway to the campus and the region.
“Around here we are on a mission. We are all about the success of our students and the success of our region,” he said. “This building symbolizes the intersection of those two things. This asset will prove remarkably important, not only to faculty and students, but to the city and the region. It will be a magnet for attracting talent capital.”
The 141,500-square-foot, $90 million facility was funded through the Connect NC Bond Referendum.
The building will be the new home for the university’s department of biology and will house researchers with interests and expertise in the fields of biotechnology, bioprocessing, biophysics, biofuels, imaging and sensor development, and environmental engineering.
The four-story structure will include a wet bench — an automated process tool used to carry out cleaning and etching operations in semiconductor manufacturing — and computational laboratory spaces, for researchers across a variety of academic disciplines.
Mitchelson said ECU is building a destination and the Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building will serve as an entry point to ECU’s planned Millennial Campus.
“We put it out here, on the edge of campus, facing 22 acres of land that are ready to develop,” he said.
Vice Chancellor Mike Van Scott said the idea of the building has been a long time coming.
“It was conceived in 2005 as a home for the biology department,” he said. “But, as we waited for the funding, our vision changed. We started to realize that to really address the problems that needed to be addressed in biology, we needed different perspectives. We needed different experts in the room, looking at problems different ways. So the departments of biology, physics, chemistry and engineering got together and developed a new vision for this building.”
Van Scott said the theme of the building will be interdisciplinary research, with training focused on living systems.
“Living systems could be a farm field up in Hyde County. It could be the corn plant in that farm field that it could be the microbe in the soil. It could be the crab in the Sound next to that farm field. They are all living systems,” he said. “They all share common properties. Every organism is impacted by its environment and impacts its environment. The people that will be in this building will understand all aspects of that continuum.”
Ecologists, environmental engineers, process engineers, plant biologists, molecular biologists, animal biologist, physicists and chemists will all share ideas under one roof.
This mix, according to Van Scott, is a recipe for powerful science.
“You put all those people together — they can define the problem better, define the questions that have to be asked, then answer those questions in a way that come up with impactful solutions. That’s powerful science. That is what is going to happen in this building.”
Those attending the topping off ceremony were encouraged to sign the beam with permanent marker.
President and CEO of Rodgers Builders Pat Rodgers, said they chose three celebratory elements for the celebration.
Atop the beam, painted white so signatures were visible, was an ECU flag, an evergreen tree and an American flag.
“The ECU flag celebrates what this institution does, not only for this region, but what this building will do for the healthcare community at large. We know this will be a game changer,” she said.
“The tree is a tradition that dates back to Scandinavian days when they would celebrate a building’s completion by placing an evergreen tree on top,” Rogers said. “The American flag represents how proud we are to be worker’s in America.”