PRINCETON – Wallace-Rose Hill running back Kaymond Farrior had a pack of ice on his right leg. Fullback Antwon Montgomery was hurting but would not come out of Friday’s game, yet he was having a tough time getting traction for positive runs.
That left the game in the hands – and legs – of Kanye Roberts, an Appalachian State recruit who is No. 2 in the nation in rushing.
No problem.
Roberts ran for all of the ’Dawgs’ five touchdowns, three of which were monster runs, to lead his team past Princeton 34-25 in the East Region final on the artificial turf to knock off the previously unbeaten No. 1 seed.
WRH faces Shelby, the No. 1 seed from the West, on Saturday at 3 p.m. at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium for the 2A title.
Roberts’ breakaway power proved to be more than two solid Princeton running backs could muster. The WRH senior logged a season-high 355 yards, which was more than Princeton’s Chris Perris (27-185) and Jaydon Brooks (18-163) combined.
“He’s a special, special ballplayer,” said Princeton coach Travis Gaster. “Fourth-and-5 and he makes the play of the year.”
That came with WRH holding a 21-19 lead late in the fourth quarter and going for broke on its own 47-yard line.
It was a typical “gamble” for WRH coach Kevin Motsinger, who is in the state finals for the second time in five seasons in Teachey – after winning the 2A title in his first year (2017).
Yet Roberts is a player who defies the odds.
Montgomery came up with his lone big run of the night on the next play (15 yards). Roberts took it from there going for 3 yards a 25-yard rumble and then scoring from the 3 to make it a 28-19.
This season no situation has been too big for Duplin County’s all-time leading rusher.
Yet Roberts didn’t just run the ball like a powerful race horse. He played a key role on defense and was on special teams.
But everyone will remember his breakaway runs. Both Princeton backs fought off tackles and sprang into the open. Yet they were tackled. Roberts was touchdown-bound in a space where no Princeton player could occupy.
“Princeton had two monster tackles, but anyone who has seen No. 5 on tape knows he’s a football player, and no one has been able to stop him and beat us,” Motsinger said.
Even when Princeton – and a crowd of about 4,000 – knew Roberts would be given the ball, the Johnston County club could not stop him.
WRH’s defense played its best game of the season against a tricky single wing attack where the ball is snapped to a player in the backfield. The ’Dawgs did so without linebacker Tamarion Bellamy, who left early in the first quarter and never returned. Farrior had a similar ending to his night.
Holding Princeton to 25 points was an accomplishment. Having Roberts score five times wasn’t unusual, although certainly spectacular.
“Losing Bellamy was hard because he plays in three spots, so we really lost three players,” Motsinger said. “Losing Farrior was bad, too. Montgomery was so banged up and you could see that. But he blocked his tail off.
“The defense got stops, forced two field goals and two interceptions and played their hearts out. This game was like real life because we were making so many changes on the fly. We were actually calming kids down who were going into new positions.”
Roberts passed the 3,000-yard rushing mark for the season.
“It was a physical battle for both teams,” Roberts said. “My O-line did their job to let me get those runs. They had some big boys on the other side. I’m very happy we could do this my senior year.”
Motsinger feels Roberts is deserving of a high honor.
“I’m going to be shocked if he’s not Player of the Year,” he said. “The numbers speak for themselves and the tapes of him are highlight reels.”\
Defensive first half
The action was heated in the first half, but ended with Princeton missing a field goal and the two schools going to the intermission tied at 7-7.
WRH forced Princeton to punt after running five plays to open the game.
The Bulldogs (13-2) responded with a 9-play, 72-yard drive to go in front 7-0.
Roberts had first-down runs of 12, 13 and 14 yards before a penalty forced a first-and-15 from the 16.
QB Xzavier Pearsall was picked off at the 3 by Peyton Mitchell, who took two steps and dropped the ball. James Smith pounced on it at the 1. Roberts took it to the end zone the next play.
Princeton then went on a 16-play drive that chewed up almost 10 minutes off the game clock. But WRH made them work hard. Princeton had to convert on fourth down three times before Brooks scored from the 5.
WRH’s biggest failure came when Pearsall overthrew his target on fourth-and-5 from the Princeton 25. But its defense forced a 36-yard field goal try that went wide right as the first half expired.
Second-half shootout
Everyone expected a high-scoring game. But no one thought that it wouldstart in the second half.
Roberts ran 59 yards on the third snap of the third quarter to put WRH on top 14-7.
Princeton retaliated with a long drive and a field goal to make it 14-10 after WRH’s defense stymied a first-and-goal situation from the 2.
Pearsall then atoned for his interception by picking off Edens after WRH went three-and-out.
Showtime for Roberts came after his 72-yard score two plays later.
Up 21-10, this one looked sealed and delivered.
Not against Princeton, which made a great splash after moving up from 1A this season, with a 36-30 early-season win at East Duplin.
“Gaster is as good as they come and that program is special,” Motsinger said. “We knew we’d have to play 48 minutes to beat them.”
Edens scored from the 22 five snaps later to trim the deficit to 21-17 with 9:56 to play.
Roberts then toted the pig eight of nine plays.
“We had him run different angles since we knew they were going to key on him,” said WRH offensive coordinator Adam Scronce, who had to call his best game of the season and then hold his fingers that the ’Dawgs could execute.
“Our offensive line played their butts off tonight against a tough, physical team. Kanye gets a lot of accolades and they’re used to that. Our guys are very unselfish. They gave us a lot of different looks up front and it’s more to it than running the ball. They understand that.”
Down 28-19, Princeton – which has gone 39-5 in the last four years under Gaster – kept pushing. But once again, it came slowly against a WRH team that made them take 13 plays to get within 28-25 with 54 seconds left on the game clock.
An onside kickoff failed and Roberts scooted around the left side for a 57-yard victory score.
Josh Love intercepted Edens with 31.5 seconds to play and the big celebration was on for WRH.
“Other guys had to step up,” said Montgomery, who also played a lot on defense. “Kanye’s a great runner, everyone knows that. But our defense made its stand tonight, too.”
Bulldog Bites
Roberts has 3,250 yards and 53 rushing scores this season. He has four TD receptions and two kickoff returns for scores for a total of 59 TDs (and 6 two-point conversions). He is averaging 12.5 yards per carry and 3.9 touchdowns per game.
Edens is a throwback player. He led Princeton in tackles with 15 and ran for 49 yards on seven totes and scored once.
Yet passing wasn’t smart for either team as they combined for one completion in seven attempts.
Love led WRH in tackles with 13. Octavion Murphy had 10, Montgomery nine, and Tyler Murphy, who is a tight end on offense, and Roberts had five takedowns apiece.
Pearsall kept WRH’s first scoring drive alive with a 33-yard bootleg on third-and-7. It was his lone carry of the night. Montgomery had a season-low 21 yards on five totes.
Gaster was pleased with his team’s effort in spite of losing.
“I thought our kids gave everything they had, played their hearts out. I couldn’t have asked for more. We just fell short against a very good team with an exceptional back. Hats off to them.”
WRH returns to the finals for the first time since 2017, when Motsinger took the ‘Dawgs to their fourth straight title, that time in 2A. Joey Price guided them to five crowns, three in 1AA and two in 1A.