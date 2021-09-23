PINK HILL — The Town of Pink Hill council took a vote on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and swore Mike Hill in as the new Pink Hill Mayor.
Hill will complete the remaining two-year term of the late Mayor Carol Sykes, a longtime public servant who died last month.
“Pete Fantini was elected and sworn in as the new town commissioner being Mike’s commission seat was open with him being the new mayor, he will complete Mike’s term and run in our November election,” said a town spokesperson in a release. “We also would like to welcome John Weaver as new full time police officer, John was sworn in Tuesday night also. We are thankful for all of their hard work for our town.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting Commissioner Penny Murphy was elected to serve as new Mayor Pro Tem of Pink Hill. Prior to serving as commissioner Murphy served as a teacher with Lenoir County Public Schools and taught English for 35 years.