WINTERVILLE – South Central’s boys and girls track teams defeated Riverside and Farmville Central in a three-team nonconference meet Thursday.
The Falcons scored 125 points in the girls meet, while Riverside had 29 and Farmville Central amassed 15.
The SCHS boys garnered 121 points to 36 for Riverside and 13 for Farmville Central.
Top-two individual results involving South Central and Farmville Central are as follows:
(Girls)
• 400 relay: Farmville Central first (54.0), South Central second (54.4)
• 1,600 relay: South Central first (5:20.5)
• 3,200 relay: South Central first (11:07.4)
• 100: Danaejah Jones (SC) first (13.1), Carissa Callender (SC) second (13.7),
• 200: Shaliah Jones (SC) first (26.5)
• 400: Kayla Smith (SC) second (1:06.2)
• 800: Savannah Ibarra (SC) first (2:59.7)
• 1,600: Alyssa Powell (SC) second (6:45)
• 3,200: Natalie Baldwin (SC) second (13:04.7)
• 100 hurdles: Nivea Jones (SC) first (19.1), Macahia Bryant (SC) second (19.2)
• 300 hurdles: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (48.1), Malay Mitchell (SC) second (54.7)
• Discus: Lauryn Pitt (FC) first (81-09), Kirsten Stocks (SC) second (69-03)
• Shot Put: Kirsten Stocks (SC) first (31-09), MyYana Jackson (SC) second (27-11.50)
• Long Jump: Danaejah Jones (SC) first (16-11.50), Jainyah Parris (SC) second (15-09)
• Triple Jump: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (36-11), Danaejah Jones (SC) second (32-10)
• High Jump: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (4-10), MiYana Williams (SC) second (4-02)
• 800 relay: South Central first (1:48.3)
(Boys)
• 400 relay: South Central first (45.0)
• 1,600 relay: South Central A second (3:51.7)
• 3,200 relay: South Central first (9:07)
• 100: DaMarr Murray (FC) first (11.0), Chris Spell (SC) second (11.3)
• 400: Jalen Corey (SC) first (53.9), Daniel McNair (SC) second (54.1)
• 800: Cooper Kleckner (SC) first (2:07.1), Matthew Riggs (SC) second (2:09.5)
• 1,600: Cooper Kleckner (SC) first (4:36.2), Riley Adamski (SC) second (5:14.2)
• 3,200: Riley Adamski (SC) first (11:56.1), Matthew Hill (SC) second (5:14.2)
• 110 hurdles: Omica Daniels (SC) first (15.7), Jarvis Williams (SC) second (16.8)
• 300 hurdles: Jarvis Williams (SC) first (45.2), Brandon Sanders (SC) second (49.5)
• Discus: Blake Byrum (SC) first (116-00), Devon Smith (SC) second (110-09)
• Shot Put: Brian Hardy (SC) first (42-04), Tyshaun Tyson (SC) second (39-10)
• Long Jump: Jalen Coward (SC) first (20-00)
• Triple Jump: Tymain Everett (SC) first (39-11), Michael Whitfield (SC) second (39-05)
• High Jump: Tymain Everett (SC) second (5-06)
Chargers third
KINSTON – Ayden-Grifton’s track teams both finished third in a Eastern Carolina 2A Conference meet at Kinston High School.
The A-G boys had 33 points and trailed Kinston (77) and Washington (49), while the Charger girls ended up with 36 points, behind Kinston (68.5) and Washington (53.5).
Top-two individual results involving Ayden-Grifton are as follows:
(Boys)
• 100: Carlos Spruill first (11.84)
• 800: Deshaun Cox second (2:30)
• 1,600: Jackson Wilkie second (5:49)
• 110 hurdles: Deshaun Cox second (18.64)
• Discus: Alphonso Boyd first (120-04)
• Shot Put: Alphonso Boyd first (45-05)
(Girls)
• 100: Jayla Johnson first (12.94)
• 200: Kelly Tripp second (27.34)
• 400 relay: Ayden-Grifton first (52.74)
• 800 relay: Ayden-Grifton first (1:53.50)
• High Jump: Kelly Tripp second (4-04)
• Long Jump: Jayla Johnson second (15-04)
South Central wins
WINTERVILLE – South Central swept the team titles in an Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference track meet involving J.H. Rose, Southern Wayne and C.B. Aycock.
The Falcons amassed 151 points to 65 for Rose in the girls meet on May 18, while the SCHS boys outscored the Rampants 137-64.
Top-two individual results for South Central are as follows:
(Girls)
• 400 relay: South Central A first (52.0)
• 1,600 relay: South Central A second (4:54.8)
• 3,200 relay: South Central A first (11:59.7)
• 100: Shaliah Jones (SC) second (13.0)
• 200: Shaliah Jones (SC) second (27.2)
• 400: Kayla Smith (SC) first (1:08.6)
• 800: Natalie Baldwin (SC) first (2:34.8)
• 1,600: Natalie Baldwin (SC) second (5:48.8)
• 3,200: Alyssa Powell (SC) first (15:00.6), Savannah Ibarra (SC) second (15:57.7)
• 100 hurdles: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (15.8), Raiynee Farmer (SC) second (18.9)
• 300 hurdles: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (47.2)
• Discus: Kirsten Stocks (SC) second (67-02)
• Shot Put: Kirsten Stocks (SC) first (28-00)
• Long Jump: Danaejah Jones (SC) first (15-09), Jainyah Parris (SC) second (15-05)
• Triple Jump: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (35-09), Danaejah Jones (SC) second (32-03)
• High Jump: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (5-00)
• 800 relay: South Central second (1:57)
(Boys)
• 400 relay: South Central second (44.4)
• 1,600 relay: South Central A first (3:51.3), South Central B second (3:57.8)
• 3,200 relay: South Central first (9:22.5)
• 100: S’Quan Waters (SC) first (11.0)
• 400: Jalen Corey (SC) second (54.3)
• 800: Mario Delgado (SC) first (2:07.6), Simon Thomas (SC) second (2:15.7)
• 1,600: Matthew Riggs (SC) first (4:50.3), Matthew Hill (SC) second (5:07.6)
• 3,200: Cooper Kleckner (SC) first (9:52.5), Riley Adamski (SC) second (10:55.8)
• 110 hurdles: Omica Daniels (SC) second (15.6)
• 300 hurdles: Jarvis Williams (SC) second (43.9)
• Discus: Blake Byrum (SC) first (118-08), Ben Ayino (SC) second (105-03)
• Shot Put: Brian Hardy (SC) first (43-05)
• Long Jump: Tymain Everett (SC) first (20-03)
• Triple Jump: Tymain Everett (SC) first (41-06), Michael Whitfield (SC) second (41-00)
• High Jump: Jalen Coward (SC) first (6-00), Eddie Powell (JHR) second (5-10)
• 800 relay: South Central second (1:35.6)