Tractor Supply Company honored 50 military veteran farmers nationwide this month in partnership with Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) in celebration of the Fourth of July.
Each awardee was awarded a $1,000 gift card to support their agriculture projects and businesses.
Local farmer and veteran Robert Jones in Snow Hill received the award for his work with Jones Farm.
Jones’ business uses organic and sustainable farming techniques to grow vegetables. He served in Army for two years in the Air Defense Missiles Unit and was deployed for one of those years.
“We are honored to support these veteran farmers as they serve our local communities through their wide-ranging agricultural businesses,” said Roc Hodges, who retired as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force and currently leads the Tractor Supply Veterans Employee Resource Group.
“These military heroes have supported our country through their service and it’s a privilege to assist with these gift cards while letting them know how much we support them as they pursue their work in agriculture post-military service,” Hodges said.
The FVC is a national nonprofit organization that assists active-duty and veteran members of the Armed Forces embarking on careers in agriculture by providing them with education, resources and small grants to launch their own farming operation or find employment in farming. The group serves more than 20,000 members nationwide.
The 50 farmer veterans were selected based on essay applications describing their farm training and experience, personal investment in their farm business and clear need for assistance to further their vision and goal for the business.
Now in the third year of the partnership, Tractor Supply has donated $150,000 in gift cards to veteran farmers.
The rural lifestyle retailer supports military members year-round with programs such as Dogs on Deployment and by offering military discounts on select holidays.
To learn more about Tractor Supply’s military partners and initiatives, visit TractorSupply.com/Military and follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.