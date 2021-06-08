Packable, portable and travel-worthy: Here are playthings, pool toys and practical paraphernalia to up your game for a day (or more) at the beach.
Sturdy softside cooler
The ORCA Walker Tote Softside Cooler ($179) is a sturdy, structured case capable of holding enough cold drinks to outlast a day at the beach. In fact, when packed properly with ice, this bag with welded leak-proof interior and air-tight, waterproof zipper stays cold for days. It’s also FDA food grade, BPA-free and anti-microbial, making it a safe bet for toting picnic lunches. It can be packed to the max (it holds up to 50 lbs) and remain a comfortable carry with magnetic carry handles that have a nice tactile grip and a padded shoulder strap.
A water-resistant dry bag pocket on the cooler’s front makes a handy stash for phone, keys and wallet or that best-selling beach read. No problem sitting it right on the sand or ground either, thanks to its easy-wipe ORCA Tough Skin bottom pad. The cooler comes in seven colors, including olive, seafoam tan and Capri blue. And at 15.25 inches tall, this bag is sized for stowing upright wine bottles, plural. (www.orcacoolers.com)
Can’t-miss seaside set
Merci for the superb pairing for a day of sand, surf and sunshine: Mer-Sea’s Medina market tote from the Marrakesh Collection and soft, stonewashed beach blanket that comes tucked inside its own matching tote.
The former is a richly hand-woven bag offered in small, medium and large (from $59) and roomy enough to hold beach essentials – blanket, towel, wrap, sunscreen, sunglasses, snacks, phone and portable charger, hat and more. The tote is a comfy carry with slim silhouette and hand-dyed, leather-wrapped handles. Charming, too, with its leather accent tag proclaiming Mer-Sea’s motto: “Always by the sea.”
The latter is a large, comfy-in-cotton blanket ($99) made in Turkey and measuring a sharable 65 by 87 inches. Functionality comes from sand pockets at the corner to keep the blanket in place, and fashion from its fringy flourish, also repeated on the included tote. The blanket is machine-washable. (www.mersea.com)
Grill up a beach picnic
One thing that doesn’t belong in the beach tote is a big, bulky grill. Enter nomadiQ, bringing the party with its lightweight portable propane gas grill ($299.99) that weighs in at a mere 12 pounds.
With 226 square inches of cooking space, nonstick cooking grates and two stainless steel burners, it provides all the features of a full-size grill, but in a super-sleek compact design that folds down to the size of a purse – one with an ergonomic easy-to-grip handle and padded shoulder strap.
The grill takes less than 45 seconds to set up. Simply unlock, open and connect, and you’re ready to grill. With no assembly required and durable in a heavy steel construction, beachgoers need only hit the electric push-to-start ignition switch to fire up the grill. Hot dog, anyone? (www.nomadiqgrills.com)
Fun and games
PoolCandy offers up a new, travel- and summer-friendly spin on a classic with its portable inflatable jumbo tic tac toe pool game ($17.99). Blow it up and throw it into the pool and start strategizing X’s and O’s. Durable and heavyweight, the game is fun for adults and kids alike, in or out of the water. Measuring 48.5 by 48.5 inches, the set includes the inflatable board and 10 reversible X and O game pieces. (www.poolcandy.net)
Kids will shout, “Play ball!” with the 2-in-1 baseball and tennis pitching machine ($45.99) from iPlayiLearn. This active training play set, weighing less than 3.5 pounds, gets kids up and moving when taking a break from the water and willingly unplugging from their electronics.
Designed for ages 5 and up, the play set includes pitching machine, remote-control baseball bat, tennis racket and six soft EVA balls. Adults will want to set up the game initially, but kids can load in the balls and set the ball release unit for either automatic release pitching or remote-control play. A how-to video on the website demonstrates both modes of play. (www.iplayilearntoys.com)
After the sun sets on a day of water play, light up the night with Blinks by Move38, the world’s first smart tabletop game system. Built with AI-powered intelligent game pieces, Blinks respond to players’ touch, communicate with each other and think for themselves. Scarier than ghost stories spun around the campfire, right? Nah!
The starter set ($149) includes nine different games: Astro; Darkball (think Pong for the Blinks game system); the focused-frenzy Group Therapy; Heist – Crokinole for crooks; the super strategic Paintbrush; Puzzle 101, an endless supply of self-generating puzzles; WHAM! (aka Whack-A-Mole; ZenFlow; and Widgets. Blinks are pure bliss – and the more of these modular pieces you have, the bigger games and experiences you can create. The game includes sushi roll carrying case and game instructions. (www.move38.com)