Over the past year, architectural design saw a surge in nature-inspired earth tones, such as calming shades of blue and green. Homeowners can expect this trend to continue into the coming months, but with warmer, richer colors.

This ongoing interest in warm neutrals with earthy undertones and pink and blush shades is likely to be increasingly popular in 2023 as homeowners become more adventurous with their color choices as a form of creative expression.

Source: Glen-Gery.