The campaign website of Donald J. Trump says the president will be campaigning in Greenville on Thursday.
Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport at 1 p.m., the website said.
It's his third visit to Greenville, the first since a 2019 stop at Minges Coliseum where the audience started a "send her back" chant aimed at U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. He also campaigned here in 2016 when he was seeking the office against Hillary Clinton.
Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 1. White House physician Sean P. Conley reported Saturday the president was no longer contagious.
The visit will be at least his sixth to North Carolina this campaign season, according to the News & Observer of Raleigh, although not all of those were for campaign events.
Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, visited Greenville last Month. Jill Biden, the wife of Trump's opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, visited last week.