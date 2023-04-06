TEACHEY – T.T. wasn’t about to miss out when given a second chance.

Taniya Powell, or T.T, to her Wallace-Rose Hill softball teammates, hit a grand slam in the fourth inning after striking out in the same situation in the first inning during an 11-1 win over James Kenan on Tuesday last week.It was her fifth round-tripper of the spring.

