TEACHEY – T.T. wasn’t about to miss out when given a second chance.
Taniya Powell, or T.T, to her Wallace-Rose Hill softball teammates, hit a grand slam in the fourth inning after striking out in the same situation in the first inning during an 11-1 win over James Kenan on Tuesday last week.It was her fifth round-tripper of the spring.
Powell blasted the fourth pitch of the at-bat into a trajectory that made it ride the left-field line before landing over the fence to give the Bulldogs a 9-1 lead.
“I saw it and hit hit,” said the sophomore first baseman. “I was kind of surprised it went so far since they usually go farther with no one on base. But I knew as soon as I heard it hit the bat. I know that sound.”
It was WRH’s second ECC win behind right-hander Lexi Kennedy, who gave up two hits including a solo homer by Jourdan Joe in the second inning. She struck out six and walked two in four innings.
Kennedy had two whiffs in each of the first two innings, set the side down in order in the third and used a strikeout and two fly balls to keep Anna Morgan Armstrong from scoring in the fourth after she had singled.
“My wrist and spins were on,” said Kennedy, who plays travel ball for the Kinston-based Shockers. “I’m starting to make the pitches I need to make and keeping the focus I need, especially when I see myself losing it a little.
“The top of our lineup has some strong hitters with a bunch of power. A real key this year has been some of the freshmen. We can win as a team now.”
Hits by Jansley Page, Mary Hadden Braswell, Emma Baker gave WRH a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Kennedy and Powell had back-to-back two-baggers in the second as the bulge went to 5-1.
Kennedy drove in another run in the fifth and Powell, who has more power than speed, beat out an infield hit to show her hustle ethic.
“When we show up like we did today we can play and beat anyone,” said WRH coach Cory Lovelace. “The girls played hard, kept competing and fighting. I’m proud of the way we rolled up our sleeves and showed up.”
WRH (9-4, 2-3), which won seven of its first eight games before close ECC losses to North Lenoir (2-0) and South Lenoir (3-1), has won two of its last three.
The recent setback came on Friday when East Duplin beat WRH 7-1 in Beulaville in a game in which Morgan Brown limited the Bulldogs to four hits.
Between the Lines
WRH was to host Kinston (0-9, 0-5) on Tuesday and will roll out the orange-and-black carpet for North Lenoir (7-2, 3-1) today (Thursday).
Powell’s 18 hits and 18 RBI are tops for WRH. She is hitting .405 with three doubles and those five round-trippers. Kennedy is at .436 via her 18 smacks, which include six doubles, a triple and two homers.
Braswell (.359, three doubles, a triple), Page (.389) and Emma Baker (.241, three doubles, a triple) have combined for 11 RBI. Madison Davis (.389) leads the team with 13 walks, giving her the highest OBP (on-base percentage) at .656. Powell (1.344) and Kennedy (1.271) have the highest OBP (on-base plus slugging) numbers.
Kennedy (9-3) has whiffed 102 and walked 27 in 78 innings. Her ERA is 1.17.